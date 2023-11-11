Can I get a Payday Loan While I Pay My Business Loan

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

In the entrepreneurial world, securing one or more types of financing options is on par of the course. One popular strategy is to use payday loans while paying off business loans, which we highly advise against.

In this guide, we will cover best practices around using payday loans while paying off business loans, including what payday loans are, their disadvantages, and alternatives worth exploring for business owners, like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions for business, invoice factoring, business credit cards, and much more.

What Are Payday Loans?

Payday loans are short-term loans, usually up to $1,000, with short two to four-week repayment terms, providing cash strapped borrowers with emergency funds to cover unexpected expenses like faulty equipment repair and utility bills.

According to the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households survey, 4 in 10 Americans lack the funds to cover a $400 emergency expense. No wonder payday loans are so popular!

With payday loans, expect abnormally high 400% APRs, not including added fees like extension and rollovers. For perspective, consider the following example of a 450% APR, $500 loan with a 14-day repayment term and a $49 rollover fee. Under these conditions, total repayment comes to $592.27, of which $43.27 is interest and $49 goes towards the rollover.

With any local neighborhood cash advance place, high costs, potential for debt cycles, and cosplay extension and rollover fees all make payday loans a poor choice for business owners.

That is why payday loans for bad credit can be replaced with personal loans. Personal loans offer up to $40,000 and up to 35,99% APR. These are much better and work for bad credit.

Types of Payday Loans

Not all payday loans are considered equal!

Here are four popular types of payday loans:

Traditional Payday Loans. Typically found in local neighborhoods, conventional payday loans offer anywhere from $100 to $1,000 with exorbitant 400%+ APRs. Furthermore, you only have two to four weeks to repay it by your next payday. Almost all are unsecured and require that borrowers issue a post-dated check in the amount of loan proceeds, which lenders can cash out when the time comes. On top of being expensive and a hassle paperwork-wise, avoid traditional payday loans at all costs!

Online Payday Loans. A viable alternative to traditional payday loans, a large percentage of legit online payday loans come from lending networks like MoneyMutual and FundsJoy. These intermediaries offer access to a network of participating direct lenders vying for your business. Rather than the neighborhood store, borrowers can apply using a loan request form directly on their website or mobile app.

One knock on online payday loans over traditional ones is that proceeds are typically sent to a valid bank account by the next business day. Rarely is same-day funding offered. However, waiting for an additional to receive your loan will pay immediate dividends with lower interest payments over time.

Installment Payday Loans. Like traditional payday loans, payday loans rely on a series of scheduled payments rather than a single lump sum payment paid with your next paycheck. However, these typically come with extended repayment periods. Remember, the longer the loan term, the more interest you pay.

Lines of Credit. Working like a revolving line of credit, payday loans typically are assigned a credit limit with interest only applied to the borrowed amount with repayment made in installments. Like installment payday loans, borrowers enjoy greater flexibility and decide how much they want to repay every month (as long as the minimum monthly amount due is met).

What Are Business Loans?

To lift entrepreneurs into the next stratosphere with their new or existing business, one of the ways to do so is by taking out business loans . They address equipment, operational, marketing, staff, and other needs.

One of the primary purposes of business loans is to secure items and operational expenses required by the business via working capital to cover commercial building mortgages and employee payroll. This money can also build brand awareness, develop marketing campaigns, and stock up on raw materials to manufacture products.

Regarding benefits, business loans allow owners improved access to capital, encourage business growth, and help create a competitive edge. On top of that, these types of loans may be tax deductible.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers several of the most popular types of business loans. The SBA is a government agency that looks after small businesses with contracting assistance, business counseling, access to capital, and other services. It’s a go to source for cash thanks to its affordability (lower on average interest rates) and multiple plans fit for any size business.

Continue reading to learn more about business loans, including the different types, interesting stats behind them, and why we do not recommend taking out payday loans while paying them off.

Types of Business Loans

Here are five common types of business loans:

Small Business Administration (SBA). Sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration , example SBA loan types include 7(a) loans, 504, and microloans. Each has maximum loan amounts, allowed use of funds, and eligibility requirements. For example, 7(a) loans offer a maximum of $5M, repaid up to 10 years for working capital/equipment and up to 25 years for commercial real estate.

You can use loans for virtually any business purpose, from equipment to upgrading facilities.

In turn, 504 loans are reserved for real estate/long-term equipment purchases (awarding up to $5.5M on 10 to 20-year terms), and microloans are exclusively for small businesses needing less money (up to $75,000) with repayment terms from six months to six years.

Merchant Cash Advances. Similar to cash advances, merchant cash advances offer a single lump sum payment, backed by your future daily bank deposit or credit card sales. If your business experiences heavy cash flow ups and downs (e.g., concession stand or ice cream shop), basing repayment on daily revenue activity is highly advantageous.

Traditional Bank Loans. Arguably the most popular type of business loan, unsecured or secured bank loans rely on funds from financial institutions, where the agreement is to repay it over time in fixed monthly installments. They are very popular with established businesses looking to make large purchases without the backing of the Small Business Administration.

Lines of Credit. Working similarly to credit cards, lines of credit for businesses tap into credit limits. It’s an excellent way to manage fluctuating cash flow better, as it eliminates the need to borrow a lump sum upfront, but on an as-needed basis.

Invoice Factoring. A lesser-known tactic, invoice factoring implies business owners selling outstanding invoices to factory companies at a lower value than the actual amount. The factoring company can lend you money until a customer pays the invoice. It’s a go-to financing method (especially for B2B companies) that need quick access to immediate funds who frequently get outstanding invoices with a long-term repayment schedule.

Benefits of invoice factoring include improved cash flow, limited outsourcing collections/credit risk, and a flexible financing option, especially for small businesses.

In short, invoice factoring, lines of credit, traditional bank loans, merchant cash advances, and SBA loans are five common business loans letting you finance everything from inventory to factory upgrades.

3 Risks of Taking a Payday Loan While Repaying Business Loans

Here are three risks of taking payday loans while repaying business loans.

Nonsense Interest Rates. Arguably, the number one drawback of payday loans is their ultra-high interest rates, often exceeding 400%, not including extension and rollover fees. With high business loan balances, applying for payday loans can throw off your repayment schedule and force you to tap into your business’s reserves to pay them off.

Reporting Negative Activity to Credit Bureaus. Unfortunately, some payday lenders report delinquencies and other negative activity to Equifax, Experian, and/or TransUnion. This can negatively affect your ability to apply for future business loans, hurting your growth.

Debt Cycle. The combination of high-interest rates and finance charges contributes to a vicious debt cycle, forcing business owners to take out payday loans for quick emergency cash. If you consistently draw new payday loans to cover existing ones, expect heavy accumulation of fees and an even more difficult time climbing out of the hole.

The combination of nonsensical interest rates, adverse activity reporting, and the possibility of entering a debt cycle make taking out payday loans while repaying business loans a big no-no.

Why We Recommend Personal Loans Over Payday Cash Advances

There are several reasons why we recommend personal loans over payday cash advances .

Arguably, the number one reason why we recommend personal loans over payday cash advances is that they rarely exceed 35.99% APRs compared to 300%/400% APRs.

To illustrate APRs, let’s compare two loans. One is a 35.99% APR personal loan and one is a 400% APR payday loan. Assuming both loans are valued at $1,000 with a one-month repayment window, the total repayment for the personal loan is $1,029.99 versus a total borrowing cost of $1,333.33 for the payday loan, a whopping $303 difference.

No wonder we highly recommend boosting your credit score before any loan application!

Another reason why we recommend personal loans over payday cash advances is fixed monthly payments. Payday loans are notorious for being messy, packing on extension/rollover fees for an additional two weeks to repay. This creates unpredictability, so personal loans allow business owners to work towards a more predictable budget.

Thirdly, personal loans offer much higher loan amounts than payday loans. Suppose you must cover large purchases, consolidate three credit cards, or pay for an impromptu vacation. In that case, you’re more likely to secure $20,000 versus payday loans, which usually only go up to $5,000.

In short, taking payday loans over personal loans limits financial flexibility with lower borrowing amounts and shorter repayment terms, affecting your ability to manage monthly payments.

Alternatives to Payday Loans

Fortunately, there are plenty of payday loan alternatives for business owners.

Here are five payday loan alternatives to keep in mind:

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

P2P lending platforms rely on individuals, not financial institutions, to issue loans to borrowers. These platforms typically come with lower interest rates and more flexible terms, two big advantages over payday loans. Five recommended options are Prosper, Avant, and Upstart.

Business Credit Cards

One often overlooked method of avoiding payday loans is signing up for business credit cards. They reward business owners with high credit limits, rewards programs, 0% interest-free grace periods, expense tracking, and more. If you have a large company, some even offer free employee cards, each with customized spending limits and full reporting.

Plus, they also award point multipliers for spending into that category, e.g., 3x points for gas station and restaurant purchases.

If you’re still deciding about a business credit card, you can ask for a regular one, but there’ll be fewer business-centric perks to enjoy. If award categories align with your spending, be compensated for your purchases using your business credit card.

BNPL for Businesses

Short for ‘Buy Now, Pay Later,’ BNPL loans allow you to purchase business-related items without a full lump sum payment. This alternative payment method permitted business owners to make a small down payment in equal interest-free installments. It also helps businesses by boosting average order value and increasing conversion rates.

Crowdfunding

Over the past decade, crowdfunding has become popular thanks to a thriving community, donation-based, and rewards-based crowdfunding.

Two popular crowdfunding platforms include Kickstarter and Indiegogo. If you own a startup, signing up for a platform and requesting funds through these platforms can jumpstart your business a lot faster than self-financing. It also allows you to gauge market interest and generate pre-sales hype. However, crowdfunding is a very involved process with tons of marketing behind it, all with no guarantee of success.

Emergency Fund

Much like individuals, business owners should be able to tap into an emergency fund with cash reserves for expected expenses. By tapping into your reserves, you’ll pay 0% interest. However, we do not recommend pulling any funds from this bucket unless necessary.

Aim for at least three to six months’ worth of business expenses tied to a checking, savings, or money market account, making regular contributions. Act like these are non-negotiable contributions, where you must contribute at all costs no matter what your economic situation is.

For six tips on how to start one, we highly recommend visiting Morgan Stanley – 6 Steps to Create an Emergency Fund

Business Grants

Another way to avoid payday loans is through local, state, or federal business grants offered by organizations and government agencies. Each has different themes, such as economic development, covering costs related to export activities, and job creation.

Examples of business grants include but are not limited to:

Federal

Small Business Innovation Research (Grants (SBIR)

Small Business Technology Transfer Research Grants (STTR)

Community Development Block Grants CDBG)

Rural Business Development Grants (RBDG)

State

State Small Business Grants

Export Assistance Grants

Workforce Training Grants

Local

Municipal Business Grants

Economic Development grants

Facade Improvement Grants

Organizational

National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) Growth Grants

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Grants

Local Chambers of Commerce

Eligibility criteria depend on the type of business, location, and dozens of other parameters. For more information on each grant, including eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and award amounts, please visit your local state, federal government, or related industry association page.

By following the above strategies, you’ll help avoid reliance on payday loans.

Interesting Stats Behind Business Loans

Here are eight exciting statistics regarding business loans:

In 2021, the SBA was responsible for over 55,000 loans valued at $28.5B.

The invoice factoring market is projected to reach close to $7T by 2027.

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, 42.4% of business owners cited business expansion as a need to secure funds, followed by equipment purchases and marketing/advertising.

According to Fundera , $107,000 is the average SBA loan amount, and 70% of small businesses have outstanding debt.

According to Fundera, merchant cash advances have the highest approval rates of all small business loan types, followed by auto/equipment loans, business lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, and mortgages.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average small business loan amount is $663,000.

According to the Small Business Administration, the highest percentage of SBA 7(a) loan dollars have gone to accommodation/food Services (19.2%), followed by retail trade (14%) and healthcare/social assistance (10.3%).

According to Forbes Advisor, the states with the highest SBA 7(A) loan approval amount (based on a five-year average from 2018 to 2022) are Georgia, Texas, California, Louisiana, and Alaska.

Interesting Stats Behind Payday Loans

To better understand payday loans, here are eight helpful statistics worth mentioning:

Every state has payday lending statutes. Either ban payday loans outright or impose restrictions, e.g., Idaho’s mandate that payday loan value shall not exceed 25% of a borrower’s gross monthly income with a maximum of $1,000 principal

The average APR for payday loans is $391%, which reflects the total cost of borrowing

Roughly 80% of all borrowers request two-week rollovers or extensions on payday loans

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), closer to 30% of payday loan borrowers incur overdraft fees

According to the Center for Responsible Lending, payday lenders are concentrated more in African-American and Latino communities, with a heavier presence there

According to the CFPB, five current or former military members take out payday loans

According to a 2020 Center for Responsible Lending survey, nearly 95% of payday borrowers had more regulations surrounding payday lending practices.

Conclusion

In short, deciding whether or not to obtain payday loans while paying off business loans depends on several factors, including interest rates, repayment terms, and availability of alternative options. Several strategies to avoid payday loans include negotiating directly with lenders, pursuing alternatives (e.g., cash advance apps), consolidating debt, or consulting with a financial advisor. To cover your business needs, do not hesitate to use personal loans over payday loan cash advances.

