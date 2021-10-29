Can the US Keep This Chip-making Machine Out of China’s Hands?

A fascinating article in The New York Times, “The tech Cold War’s ‘most complicated machine’ that’s out of China’s reach”, profiles ASML Holding, the Dutch company that manufactures the massive $150 million machines that use extreme ultraviolet lithography to make the ever-thinner chips circuitry used in all consumer electronics products and many more devices, from cars to washing machines.

The machine, which requires 40 containers, 20 trucks and three Boeing 747s to ship to customers, cost more than $8 billion to develop over the course of several years through innumerable alliances with Japanese, US and German specialists to sources its components. The project cost more than $8 billion, and it is estimated that for a rival to design and make a similar system would take around a decade with no guarantee of success.

The machine in question is now of huge strategic value, because in 2019, Donald Trump, as part of his trade offensive towards Beijing, pressured the Dutch government into blocking exports to China, a policy that his successor, Joe Biden, has not changed. One of the most complex machines ever made, some 100 have already been sold to customers such as South Korea’s Samsung and Taiwan’s TSMC, considered the most important chip manufacturer in the world.

Restricting sales to China, which represented around 15% of ASML’s turnover, mainly for spare parts for older machines, has not yet impacted the company, which currently has a market capitalization of over $287 billion based on healthy expectations of sales to other countries, but could do so if maintained over time. More and more countries are now looking to create local manufacturing capacity for chips, but is almost impossible without international cooperation.

In short, a textbook example of the ways that technology can influence geopolitics, and how controlling a particular machine can be key to what a country can manufacture. Chips and the components needed to make them are now the key to international competitiveness.

