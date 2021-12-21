Can You Afford Not To Buy Shareholder Protection Insurance?

—

More than half of businesses (53%) believe they would cease trading in less than a year after the death or critical illness of a key person like a shareholder – according to research by Legal & General.

You would think, then, that protecting a business from the financial consequences coming from the death of a shareholder would be high on the agenda of any relevant business.

But not according to Legal & General’s research.

Instead, their research ‘highlighted a level of uncertainty when it comes to shareholder protection and what would happen in the event of a shareholder’s death’.

Just over a quarter of respondents (26%) did say they would expect to buy the shares back from a deceased shareholder’s estate.

However the majority said they’d rely on their own personal wealth – and that of any other remaining shareholders – to cover the costs.

More than a fifth (21%) acknowledged it would be more likely the beneficiaries of the outgoing shares would become active in the business – rather than trying to buy them out.

This research paints a picture of businesses aware of the threat losing a key shareholder could cause, yet being completely unprepared for such a situation.

But what can you do to prepare a business for the death of a shareholder to ensure its future remains secure?

And how do you do it while ensuring any financial outlays don’t put the company’s finances, or the personal savings of the remaining shareholders at risk?

One solution is to invest in shareholder protection insurance.

What is shareholder protection insurance?

Shareholder protection insurance is a form of business protection that provides the finances required to buy back any shares from a deceased shareholder’s estate – without relying on capital from within the business or any personal savings.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Like any life or business protection insurance, shareholder protection is paid through monthly premiums, with any payout being issued on the understanding it will be used to purchase outgoing shares.

But what exactly would the benefits be for investing in shareholder protection?

Provide financial security for the business in the event of a shareholder death

The death of a shareholder is one of the most disruptive events that can happen to a business and often results in the demise of a company that isn’t prepared.

In the event of a shareholder’s death, the remaining shareholders will be required to buy back the outgoing shares if they wish to retain control of the company.

The alternative is for the beneficiaries of the shares to either retain control and become active in the company (regardless of their experience) or to sell the shares to a third party.

But there’s no guarantee the company will have the necessary capital to hand, or at least not without putting its financial future at risk.

This is particularly true if the value of the shares have increased since the company was first incorporated.

And the chances of the remaining shareholders having the personal savings to acquire the shares are slim.

Plus, banks are often unwilling to agree to business loans in these circumstances due to the uncertainty caused by the death of the shareholder.

Shareholder protection insurance provides a fixed sum payout that allows remaining shareholders to quickly buy back shares from the deceased beneficiaries.

Create a succession plan for shares

The most common result of a shareholder’s death is that their shares will be gifted to a beneficiary through their Will.

This can cause a couple of issues.

For example, unless it’s been written into the articles of association that outgoing shares must be sold back to the business (through a cross option agreement for instance) there’s no obligation for the beneficiary to sell the shares.

They can simply retain them or sell them to someone else.

In practice however, it’s highly unlikely the beneficiaries will want to get involved in the business if they have no experience or knowledge of how it operates.

Nor will they want to harm their deceased’s company by selling shares to someone else.

In reality, combining a shareholder protection insurance policy with a succession plan for the shares to be sold back to the company, is the easiest way to create a smooth transition of shares, while ensuring the beneficiary’s family gets fair value.

Guarantee a fair value sale of any shares

On the point of fair value.

This is one of the main benefits to the deceased shareholder’s beneficiaries.

As part of any shareholder protection insurance policy, the premiums and payouts will be determined by a specific calculation to ensure the business is protected for the right amount.

As the business grows and the shareholder protection is updated in line with any new share valuations, any payouts will represent a fair value of the shares and ensure the beneficiaries will get the right amount of money for their shares.

Selling the shares via the open market can’t guarantee the same result, so it’s safer for all parties to have shareholder protection in place.

Ensures shareholders retain control of their company

For any business to stand a chance of surviving the death of a shareholder, it’s essential that a succession plan is in place, and that any transfers of shares or responsibilities are dealt with quickly.

Any delays or issues hanging over the heads of the remaining shareholders can distract them from running the company and put it further at risk.

One of the main hurdles with ensuring a smooth transition is funding the purchase of shares from the beneficiaries.

Without shareholder protection, the remaining shareholders are forced to either release capital from the company (which could be time consuming or complicated if it involves any restructuring) or finding the money personally.

Shareholder protection insurance, on the other hand, guarantees a lump sum payout that will fund the purchase of shares so the transaction can be made quickly and smoothly.

This allows remaining shareholders to continue focussing on the business (which will already be in a state of turmoil) rather than worrying about any financial or legal proceedings.

Provide reassurance in tragic circumstances

Ultimately, shareholder protection insurance is something you hope you never have to cash in on.

But it does provide a sense of reassurance for all parties that should the worst happen, everyone will be taken care of fairly.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The remaining shareholders will be able to retain control of their company (provided the associated agreements are in place as well as shareholder protection).

And any beneficiaries will be able to receive a fair value for their shares without engaging in negotiations.

Protecting businesses with shareholder protection

It’s clear from Legal & General’s research that shareholder protection and succession planning needs to be moved higher up the agenda of many businesses in the UK.

While no one wants to consider the prospects that someone they’ve set up a business with could suddenly die, there is a responsibility to everyone else in the company to protect the future of the company from any eventuality.

Shareholder protection insurance is a simple, effective, means of providing the necessary funds to ensure shares are devolved back into a company swiftly, and with no drawn out or costly legal actions.

The alternative is an expensive and time-consuming process that could put the business at risk and leave any beneficiaries potentially missing out on money they’re entitled to.

—

This content is brought to you by Gavin Johnson

Shutterstock