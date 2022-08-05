Career Options After 12th Grade for Commerce Students

—

If you’re thinking of a career in Commerce after Class 12, you should know a few things. First of all, the job market is waiting for you. Second, you need to clearly understand what you want to do. Third, you need to be prepared to work hard. And finally, you need to be passionate about your career choice. In this article, we’ll look at each of these points in more detail.

Class 12 is a threshold for every high school student. Choosing a career after class 12 might not be that easy with a variety of courses available in different domains of commerce including Finance, Banking, Accounting, Taxation, Marketing, or maybe any other career options from the list we will discuss in this article.

Some questions which you might be wondering related to your courses might be:

Which entrance exam should I appear for?

Should I go for a specialized commerce course?

Should I enter into a popular field of emerging study?

Well, no need to worry anymore. We have solved your problem. You should go through the entire article, and at the end, most of your queries will be answered.

Best Commerce Courses to Choose after Class 12

These are the list of top courses after 12th commerce which you can pursue to expand your career.

Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com)

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Company secretary (CS)

Bachelor of Business administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor in Commerce in Banking and Insurance

Bachelor in Economics

Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF)

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Markets

Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)

Bachelor of Commerce + Bachelor of Law (B.Com LL.B)

Out of these courses, some require you to have studied mathematics in your class 12th and some don’t.

Commerce Courses after Class 12 with Mathematics

Here are the top commerces courses that require you to have studied Mathematics at the 10+2 level:

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Management Studies

BAF

Sc in Economics

Sc in Statistics

Chartered Financial Analyst

Commerce Courses after Class 12 without Mathematics

If you are also one who does not want to continue with mathematics in your higher education and career, then these courses fit you very well.

Bachelor of Commerce (without Maths)

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication

BA Hons. English

BA courses in languages

Diploma courses in languages

Professional Commerce Courses after Class 12

You can also opt for any of the professional commerce courses after class 12. And here is the list of them.

Chartered Accountant

Company Secretary

Cost and Management Accounting

Com LLB

Actuarial Science

FRM

CFA

List of Banking Courses

After completing your studies if you have plans to enter the world of banking and related finance, these courses will help you choose your dream career.

Com

Bachelor in Economics

Diploma in Banking in Finance

BBA+MBA in Banking

Sc in Banking and Finance

Com Banking and Taxation

Chartered Accountant

BA Banking

Bachelor of Accounting and finance

BBA Banking and Insurance

CMA

How to Choose the Ideal Course?

After seeing this variety of courses available, you might be confused about which fits you the most. To analyze that, here are the steps which will help you to choose the best course for yourself :

You need to find your interest in the subjects and the best way to do that is by researching each course and subject. Some students might enjoy accounts and tax, whereas others might enjoy management.

Go through the subjects offered in each course and find out the curriculum. Analyze the importance of each subject in your career ahead and make an informed decision.

Check the eligibility, best colleges, and fees for each course to get an idea of the most preferable college for yourself.



