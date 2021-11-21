CEO and Founder of OriginClear, Riggs Eckelberry, on Time Management, Self-Care, and Emerging Projects for Water 2.0

—

Between running a self-reliant water technology company and maintaining a steady personal life, Riggs Eckelberry, CEO and Founder of OriginClear, relies on the dedication to a hearty well-being, valued moments, and the use of trusted colleagues to be successful in and out of the workplace. Always striving to nurture the mental and physical aspects that keep him going, this balance between home and work represents the healthy prioritization of personal and professional activities as a stable rock in the global water crisis, while enjoying much-needed downtime at the same time.

To nourish both areas in his life, Eckelberry finds the best way to do that involves the simple matter of making time and distributing work among trusted team members. “You can’t just be a work machine; you’ve got to get out of the system. I believe the way to do that is to assign team members to take up slack, so you are not required to be on deck 24/7,” he shares. Familiar with the demands of leading a thriving business, this reflects the understanding of an experienced entrepreneur who knows what it means to be actively present in any environment and make the most of each cherished moment.

Eckelberry never strays from proactivity, strategizing, and the benefits of efficient time management among the various tasks that are accomplished each day. “The number one thing to do is take anything that comes on your plate and deal with it on the spot. If it needs to be given to a subordinate, then make sure the subordinate does it right. If you do it yourself, just rip through it and get it done. That means that you’ve cleared your desk for when you’re with family.”

He places efforts on self-care outside of work, paying close attention to what feeds a strong mind and body. “Every single day, getting in some physical exercise is key. Also, eating well, having good nutrition habits, and being sure you’re not eating toxically. The other thing from a spiritual and mental point of view is to make sure that you’re winning. Be willing to be humble when you review what you’re doing,” he states. Along with the inspiring change he and his team create for water users, Eckelberry demonstrates the importance of being a company’s long-standing leader through self-awareness and a wholesome lifestyle.

With exciting things in store for the business, Eckelberry eagerly awaits the launch of OriginClear’s newest project, Water as a Managed Service or simply, Water On Demand. “That is where we can offer local businesses their wastewater treatment needs as if they were getting them from the city, which is happening less and less these days. We pay for the machinery, and they just have to pay by the gallon. I think it’s going to be a game-changer for the company,” he shares. This exciting project highlights the seamless solution OriginClear has created to deal with soaring water rates and declining water quality. It also creates a profitable opportunity for investors to invest directly in productive water projects, receiving dividends from a continuous income stream as they have been doing for years with oil and gas. OriginClear is currently developing a cryptocurrency that would streamline these payments for accredited investors, along with ClearAqua, a reward coin that anyone can acquire to make money while making water better for all.

Looking ahead, Eckelberry hopes to further treat tough water problems while viewing his business as a new and emerging company in the slow-moving, but ever-changing global water crisis. “There’s a lot of technology already and a lot of specialized water service companies. What is lacking is rapid finance and enabling service-based water projects. That is the future for water, to enable solutions to be funded by everyday investors and clients being able to have their water systems as a service, not as a capital expense,” he adds. Considering this, the plan to enable self-reliant water independence for clients and efforts to disrupt the water industry appears to be the change that can positively affect water users around the world and the planet for many years to come.

