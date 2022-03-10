Chad Price Explains the Importance of Workplace Testing During the COVID-19 Pandemic

—

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the professional world forever, with many staff members having to adapt to remote working. Now that employees are returning to on-site work, it would be a mistake to presume that the battle has been won. Toward the end of last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’. As the new mutation sweeps the globe, protecting your staff should be a priority.

Chad Price, CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories , oversees more than 1,000 experts in two facilities. Since the start of the pandemic, the team has been hard at work to offer the latest in testing and medical research. Within this article, the health entrepreneur offers his advice on the importance of workplace COVID-19 testing as we move into 2022.

Global Surge in the Omicron Variant

“It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, including Delta,” reported the World Health Organization (WHO) at the end of 2021. The experts also stated that there were many tests underway around the globe, the results of which will help us understand the variant.

However, whenever we encounter a new variant of the novel coronavirus, it is important to increase our testing and research efforts. It is crucial that we understand the severity of the new strain, whether it is impacted by diagnostic tests, and whether the current vaccinations will be sufficient. All of the above requires a colossal body of research, which will take time to complete. For that reason, increasing the number of tests available and offering ground-breaking research has been at the forefront of our ongoing strategy.

“With the recent surge in the Omicron variant, our MAKO Medical team has seen a significant spike in tests and we have continued to scale up to meet this increasing demand,” said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical Laboratories. “This latest milestone of 10 million tests underscores the effort we have put in to deliver rapid, reliable test results across the country and assist public health authorities as they monitor the spread of the virus.”

Ensuring that we stay ahead of the game when it comes to the Omicron variant has never been more important. Since we previously expanded the MAKO Medical Laboratories team and the testing capacity, we have the ability to meet the growing testing demands.

The Value of Workplace Testing

Managing a large-scale business during an international crisis is no easy feat. You want to protect your staff at all costs. Moreover, ensuring that you keep your employees safe could have a direct impact on your bottom line. Forbes reports that poor worker health costs U.S. employers a massive $575 billion every year. With the pandemic battle continuing, you have a duty to both your staff and stakeholders to do all you can to prevent illnesses.

Since it is unclear whether the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible than previous variants, one of the approaches you can use is frequent testing. Offering your staff members this benefit will help give them the peace of mind that they deserve. While there are many options available to you in terms of testing, it’s worth looking at a sustainable program on which you can rely. Should your employees work in close proximity, the more you offer them accurate tests, the better you can protect their health.

MAKO Medical Offers Accurate Testing

When you’re searching for an accurate test provider, MAKO Medical Laboratories is the clear front-runner. Back in August 2020, we announced that the company had scored 100 percent on the CAP COVID Proficiency Testing. The achievement is a demonstration of the team’s unyielding commitment to high-quality lab results. The following year, our testing laboratories won the Triangle Business Journal with a 2021 Life Sciences Award, further evidence of the business’ capabilities within the research field.

Since the Omicron outbreak, Chad Price and the MAKO Medical Laboratories team has managed an increase in testing. Thanks to the assay used by our experts, we can accurately test for the new variant. As co-founder Josh Arant explains, the new variant is unlike others that scientists have dealt with since the start of the pandemic and requires a specific approach.

“The qPCR assay our MAKO Medical team deploys checks for all three targets in a COVID-19 positive test result, the N gene, S gene, and ORF1ab,” said Josh Arant. “This is important because unlike the delta variant, which produces a signal for all three targets, early indication shows that the Omicron variant is unique in that it will only produce a signal for the N gene and the ORF1ab gene. The TaqPath assay can be used as a proxy for the Omicron variant.”

When you’re looking for accurate and swift test results for your staff members, choosing a trusted healthcare provider, such as MAKO Medical Laboratories is a savvy move. Utilizing the latest in COVID-19 testing technology and the expertise of some of the country’s leading scientists, the company offers a variety of testing options for your business.

Mako Medical Laboratories Offer Accurate COVID-19 Testing

MAKO Medical Laboratories is a leading testing and reference laboratory specializing in methodology development and pathological services. Empowered by a team of nationally-recognized doctors and PhDs, the well-known medical brand is famous for its accuracy, speed, and transparency. Chad Price and his co-founders set up the innovative company to offer patients more control and choice over their testing options.

When the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic began, CEO Chad Price decided to expand MAKO Medical Laboratories’ capacity and staff. The company went from employing around 300 individuals to having a team of more than 1,000. The founders also expanded one of the company’s laboratories to facilitate more testing and research. The move allowed the business to increase its diagnostic capabilities and meet local, state and federal needs. In January 2022, the team surpassed 10 million tests overall.

Since the start of the pandemic, the MAKO Medical Laboratories staff have been working to identify new mutations of the novel coronavirus. Within their testing, the team has identified a variety of mutations including the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and B.1.429 variants. These have been gathered from tests across more than 43 states. The experts are working to offer groundbreaking research while partnering with organizations and bodies.

Chad Price has had an illustrious entrepreneurial career previously co-founding BrideGenie and then founding Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. Additionally, the professional has played a leading role in starting Cary Reconstruction, and is a board member for Trill A.I. To share his expertise with professionals, he currently offers tailored consulting services to companies embarking on new mergers or primed for growth.

