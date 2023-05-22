Chase Skylar DeMayo: Igniting Change in Sports with Innovative Partnerships

—

Chase Skylar DeMayo has been making waves in the world of sports since he took on the role of Director of Partnerships for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians. In his first year on the job, DeMayo has brought a level of expertise and enthusiasm that has helped elevate the team to new heights of success. His approach to partnership development and his passion for the sport have earned him respect from colleagues, clients, and fans alike.

DeMayo’s experience in the world of sports began early on. He grew up in Orlando, where he was an athlete in high school. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. He then started his sports journey in 2009, hosting games for the Norfolk Tides and Norfolk Admirals. He found his way back to sports, joining the XFL’s Orlando Guardians in late 2022.

From the moment he joined the Guardians, DeMayo set out to make a difference. He understood that partnerships were key to the team’s success, and he worked tirelessly to build relationships with sponsors and local businesses. He focused on creating mutually beneficial relationships that would not only help the team financially but also benefit the community as a whole.

DeMayo’s efforts paid off in a big way. In his first year as Director of Partnerships, the Orlando Guardians saw a significant increase in sponsorship revenue. He secured several major partnerships, including deals with AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedic. He also worked closely with local businesses to create unique marketing campaigns that engaged fans and helped drive attendance like a custom Guardians Beer with Ivanehoe Park Brewing Company and a Guardians Green Hot Sauce with local hot sauce legends, Stanky Sauce.

But DeMayo’s success isn’t just measured in dollars and cents. He’s also made a significant impact on the community. He’s worked closely with local non-profits to promote social and economic causes, including his continued work as a Peer Mentor for the Wounded Warrior Project. A father himself, he also tours local public schools to motivate children on a life working in sports through the All Pro Dad experiences.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

DeMayo’s approach to partnership development is based on a simple principle: relationships matter. He understands that building strong relationships with partners and fans is key to the success of any sports team. His passion for the sport and his dedication to the community have earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, clients, and fans alike.

As the XFL’s Orlando Guardians continue to grow and evolve, it’s clear that DeMayo will play a key role in their success. His ability to build partnerships and engage with the community will be essential to the team’s future. And his passion for the sport will continue to inspire others to get involved and support the team.

Chase Skylar DeMayo is a shining example of what can be achieved when passion and dedication are combined with expertise and a commitment to building strong relationships. As the XFL’s Orlando Guardians continue to make strides on and off the field, DeMayo will undoubtedly be a driving force behind their success.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photo provided by the author with permission from Chase Skylar DeMayo