Christian Konopatzki Donates to Children in Need

Every year during Christmas time, Christian Konopatzki makes it his personal goal to help children who are financially struggling. He does this by giving them free toys that he pays for out of his own pocket. He wants to give children in need some hope and a smile on Christmas day, when otherwise they wouldn’t have anything to smile about. Christian is sympathetic to the situations of those less fortunate than himself and is always looking for ways to help lift others up and inspire them.

The gifts he decides to give children will vary from year to year, making sure kids get new and exciting presents with every donation. Last year, Christian donated Lego kits to needy children. This year, Christian has decided to donate Pokémon Cards and Pokémon Booster Packs due to their popularity. Each child will be able to pick from various Pokémon card packs to mix and match their favorite monsters and trade with their friends.

Christian Konopatzki gave a statement saying “We decided to help the community by giving something back, especially to those who are in need, by providing them with presents. We believe that families with financial trouble and those who can’t afford a lot of presents for their children still deserve a great Christmas with lots of presents.”

Send us a message on our website and provide the address of a family in need and we’ll automatically send one Pokémon booster pack, as well as a couple of Pokémon cards delivered to that address. We’ll ship them out for you so we can help spread joy and excitement for the needy this Christmas season.

“We will do this as long as we have enough products available,” says Christian.

“We expect to send out hundreds of packages this Christmas.”

Christian has also successfully completed a UNICEF course in helping children in need. This course teaches awareness, understanding, and appreciation of child rights and the needs of less fortunate children. Those who successfully complete the course will gain a better understanding of how to positively impact their lives and help give them comfort and hope. This training has been instrumental in helping Christian to organize his toy donation efforts and has played a key role every step of the way.

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Rose Crosela.