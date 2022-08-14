Commercial Smart Locks For Business – Is it Worth It?

—

Smart locks are a great way to keep your building secure using technology. There are many different types of smart locks for businesses, but the best type to use is probably the commercial lock. This type of wireless lock uses technology that allows you to deal with security remotely from your smartphone or computer, keeping both employees and customers safe when they’re away from the office. Here are some reasons why smart locks are a worthy investment for any business.

Convenience

The convenience of commercial smart locks is the biggest reason to use them. It’s not just more convenient for users, it’s also more convenient for you. You don’t have to worry about losing employees’ keys, and you don’t have to deal with giving out extra keys every time someone needs to come in or leave. Now your business only needs 1-2 keys instead of 20-30.

This makes your life easier when it comes to security and logistics at the office.

Staff Safety

The other major benefit is staff safety. Smart locks use technology that allows you to unlock doors with a smartphone or computer, from a distance of up to 20 feet away. This makes it ideal for letting people in and out of an area without having them constantly coming around to the front door. It’s much safer than giving them a key and making them come wherever they need access to be, while at the same time offering convenience that isn’t available with keys alone.

Remote Control

Another great benefit of installing a commercial smart lock is that you can control them remotely. This allows you to do everything from letting people in at the front door to setting restricted hours and even allowing temporary access for visitors. All of this is great for convenience and security. With a commercial smart lock, you never have to worry about when your staff will come in again, or if someone will be there to let customers in when they arrive.

Affordable

Commercial locks are also relatively affordable. Some companies charge as much as $250 for each smart lock installation , but many can be purchased for around $50 or less. This isn’t much to spend to keep your company secure, and it’s a small price to pay for the convenience you’re getting out of it. This is another reason why many businesses go with this type of lock, to begin with.

Scalable

The best part about commercial smart locks is that they’re highly scalable, meaning you can use them for multiple entrances and exits in multiple locations if you want. You don’t have to worry about every single door requiring its own individual lock, which is another major benefit of installing a commercial smart lock in your business.

Overall, commercial smart locks are a great choice for any business. They offer convenience, safety, and security that you won’t find with regular locks alone. It’s also relatively affordable so there isn’t much lost if you decide it’s not right for your business after all. It is worth the time to look into commercial locks and consider them for your company. You may find it’s a perfect fit for your needs.

—

