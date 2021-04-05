Company Engagement: How To Host A Fresh and Contemporary Corporate Event

—

Are you tired of attending corporate events in dimly lit hotel ballrooms or even worse… chatting over grocery store cake in a cramped office breakroom? Chances are your employees are too. Stuffy corporate events are a thing of the past. If you are a business owner, manager, or event planner, you may need to consider stepping up your game when it comes to planning a modern and fun event for your employees.

More Millennials are stepping into leadership roles, and with young blood comes a new demand for fresh, contemporary, and creative events that captivate employees and promote company growth. Plus, with a thriving social media presence, and your ever-growing media divisions, who doesn’t love another way to publicly advertise a strong, positive company culture?

Let’s discuss why you need to consider exciting, out-of-the-box corporate events for your modern business and explore a few ideas to jumpstart your creativity.

Why Create A Modern Corporate Event?

Meaningful corporate events are an integral puzzle piece in any successful business. You want your employees to feel appreciated, and nowadays fostering a positive company culture is more important than ever. Many who don’t feel connected at work end up quitting and over half of Millennials report that they don’t feel engaged at work. Experts suggest that when employees feel valued and satisfied at their job, they not only feel empowered but also work smarter and are more likely to remain with a company.

Modern, fun corporate events create strong company culture. When you foster positive company culture, you are more likely to retain employees, increase productivity, and attract new individuals with your positive reputation.

Contemporary Corporate Event Ideas

While there are many ways to show gratitude for a job well done, corporate events and parties show your employees that they are valued; that you have spent time, effort, and money creating an event just for them.

Let’s explore some contemporary ideas to take your employees out of the office with these 6 ideas for an unforgettable corporate event.

1. Explore Sports + Team-Building

Centering your corporate event around sports is a great way to foster relationships between employees while creating a little healthy competition! Invite your employees to complete an obstacle course, play a round of “capture the flag” against another branch, or attend a local game together.

You can get creative with team names, colors, slogans, and even customize summer gear for your employees to promote team-building! This is an easy and cost-effective idea, as all you need is a public park and some good food to share after.

2. Explore The Arts

Make a lasting impression on your employees by exploring the arts at your next corporate event. Consider taking a group painting class, attending an outdoor concert, or a night of live theater. Incorporating the arts into your event creates a wonderful treat for your employees while supporting your local cultural institutions.

Dive further into arts and culture by hiring a sommelier to do a private wine tasting at your next corporate event, or try a group cooking class with your employees.

3. Explore Health + Wellness

Choosing a wellness retreat for your next corporate event will show your employees how much you care. Centering your event around health, exercise, or relaxation shows your employees that their wellbeing matters. Consider hiring a yoga instructor to teach a private class or taking a relaxing wellness retreat in the wilderness. Plus, an event focused on health is sure to leave your employees refreshed for the work ahead.

Corporate events are meant to make your employees feel appreciated, foster team-building, and help the office feel like a family. With your events, you have the opportunity to motivate your employees, increase retention, and create a sense of camaraderie in the office. These are just a few suggestions to spark your imagination; remember, every office is different and the sky is the limit when it comes to tailoring a creative and contemporary event for your business!

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

