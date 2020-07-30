Get Daily Email
Home / Business / Creation & Money With Gary Douglas [PODCAST]

Creation & Money With Gary Douglas [PODCAST]

If you created your reality today, what would it look like?

By Danielle

If you created your reality today, what would it look like? Today we joined by Access Consciousness founder Gary Douglas who advises us to make choices in order to get what we want.

On today’s podcast:

  • Every choice you make creates something different
  • Money is easy if you are just willing to ask for it
  • What are we not allowing ourselves to have?
  • Creation is only limited by the points of view we take
  • If you had infinite sources of money, what would you choose to create?
  • Using your money to change people’s lives

Links:

Learn why the first step towards having money is choosing to have money, why it’s important to be aware of the fact that the world wants us to succeed, and what to ask yourself when you feel the limitations of your situation.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas and is republished here with permission from the author.

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

