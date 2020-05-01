Crisis Management: How Business Leaders Lead During COVID-19

—

COVID-19 has changed, at least temporarily, the world of work for many people as employees hunkered down at home instead of commuting to an office.

As a result, a lot of businesses are finding out just how strong their corporate culture is and how resourceful their employees are when managers aren’t hovering nearby, says Shawn Burcham (www.shawnburcham.com), author of Keeping Score with GRITT: Straight Talk Strategies for Success, and founder and CEO of PFSbrands, the parent company of Champs Chicken, Cooper’s Express and BluTaco.

“One thing my company has always done that I believe is beneficial in times like these is to help employees develop an ownership mentality,” Burcham says. “Ownership thinking means taking accountability for the quality and success of your work, and it comes from actively encouraging a culture that promotes trust, communication, objectivity, and gives employees a stake in the outcome.”

By necessity, many companies are now communicating by phone or video chats, which means having employees who take responsibility for their actions is more important than ever. Yet at the same time, the business’s leaders still have decisions to make and orders to give to those employees.

That means, Burcham says, that it’s also more important than ever for a company’s leadership – and everyone who reports to them – to band together as one strong team.

“Fortunately, many of the things that make for a good leadership team in the best of times are the same ones that help the company successfully maneuver through more challenging times,” he says.

Some of those include:

Promote transparency. Mistakes happen when people don’t have the information they need to do their jobs. When something affects others in the organization, Burcham says, make sure you put it on the “team table” so that everyone can understand what is happening and provide input.

Don't undercut others to make yourself look good. Disagreements can happen anytime people gather to discuss problems and solutions, but it's important to keep things civil. "Attack the issues, not the person," Burcham says. "Work through appropriate channels and be conscious of what your fellow leaders are trying to accomplish."

Make sure meetings are well organized. Everyone has endured meetings that took too long and got off track. Burcham certainly has and at one time he would have labeled himself anti-meeting. "I felt that meetings were a waste of time. because most of the meetings I'd been in were a waste of time," he says. Eventually, Burcham grudgingly accepted that some meetings are necessary, but he says it's important that they have an agenda, a start and end time, no sidebar conversation, and that next steps and accountabilities are created at the meeting's close.

Accept that a decision is a decision. It's all right for people to debate and offer differing opinions during the decision-making process, but once a decision is made everyone needs to support it, Burcham says. "You don't want situations where people continually reopen discussions about decisions that have already been made," he says. "And passive disagreement is not an option."

Know that calm is contagious – relax, look around, make a call. Several years ago Burcham adopted this mentality and worked to make it part of his personal mission statement. When faced with situations or conversations that may not be going his way, he mentally takes his brain to this personal mission statement. Burcham says, "I'm naturally a very impatient person and always will be. My personal mission statement has helped me to better control my emotions and it's been a critical model as all of our companies work to navigate through these challenging times."

“In the best of times, successful company growth is dependent on the capabilities of its leaders,” Burcham says. “As times grow difficult, how well the business fares also comes down to how well those leaders are able to rise to the occasion.”

