Cruitfly Co-Owner Dean Kinslow Says Temp Labor Could Divert the Construction Staffing Crisis

The last few years have brought one crisis after another. And unless the U.S. construction industry resolves the skilled labor shortage, the country could be left without adequate housing and other critical infrastructure.

It is estimated that the construction industry needs to fill over 2 million job openings in the next three years. The booming demand for skilled laborers is a growing concern for contractors struggling to fill positions.

Dean Kinslow, the Co-Owner and Business Development Manager of Indianapolis construction staffing agency Cruitfly, believes the only way for America to “Build Back Better” is for contractors to build back a better workforce.

“Although wages have increased within parts of construction, skilled construction labor is lacking,” says Kinslow. “We wanted to take our skills to a more specialty niche within the construction industry and use skilled and reliable laborers to show contractors that there is plenty of quality work available if you know what to look for. Our goal is to provide contractors with a workforce that can reach better levels of performance.”

Challenges Construction Companies Will Face in Staffing For 2023

Increased Expectation of Wages

One of the challenges that construction companies will face in the coming years is an increased expectation of wages from potential employees. This is due to several factors, such as the increasing cost of living and inflation.

As a result, construction companies may need to budget for higher wages to attract and retain quality employees. Additionally, they may need to offer more competitive benefits packages to stay ahead of the curve.

Decreased Availability of Qualified Workers

Another challenge that construction companies will face in the coming years is a decreased availability of qualified workers. This is due, in part, to the fact that the Baby Boomer generation is starting to retire.

As a result, there will be fewer experienced workers to choose from and the competition for qualified workers will increase. This could lead to construction companies having to offer higher wages and benefits to attract and retain quality employees.

Increased Competition from Other Industries

Another challenge that construction companies will face in the coming years is increased competition from other industries. This is because many other industries are starting to experience the same staffing challenges that construction companies are currently facing.

As a result, construction companies may need to rethink their recruitment and retention strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

Work With Cruitfly

With inflation prompting US workers to search for new jobs, there is a prime opportunity for construction companies to reinforce the industry’s workforce and train a new generation of workers.

“America’s construction industry needs staffing solutions – and we need them quickly,” Dean Kinslow says.

Cruitfly is a staffing agency with more than a decade of experience in recruiting candidates in the construction industry.

