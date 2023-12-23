DCAT’s Superior Protection for Luxury and Classic Cars: Uncovering the Benefits and Features of Enclosed Trailer Transport

—

Connoisseurs of fine cars know the importance of finding the proper providers for their vehicles’ needs. When it comes to the transportation of luxury and classic cars, astute enthusiasts know that enclosed trailer transport is the optimum way to ship. This service keeps vehicles safe from the elements, protecting the car against harsh weather and sightseers’ fingerprints.

Dealers Choice Auto Transport , based in Florida, provides service throughout the United States. Owner and operator Steve Yariv says his team is composed of only the best drivers, customer service representatives, office staff, and more. All are trained and dedicated to making each client’s experience impeccable.

“When you choose us, you can expect exceptional service,” Yariv promises. “We make the process as smooth and efficient as possible. All we need from you is the necessary information: pickup location, delivery destination, vehicle details, and any other relevant details. We don’t waste your time with unnecessary questions or paperwork. We prioritize getting the job done quickly and accurately. Once we have the information, we’ll promptly provide you with a confirmation via email.”

DCAT works with all of the luxury and high-end dealerships. Each team member is knowledgeable in height, weight, and length. and width of these types of vehicles, which is essential to ideal transportation.

Steve Yariv and his team are also experienced in transporting beloved classic vehicles, whether from an auction to a home or a home to a car show. They understand the sentimental value of this type of vehicle and give them the utmost care when it comes to transporting the car wherever it needs to go.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Auto auctions can be difficult when it comes to releasing a vehicle, and some places have very specific times in which this can happen Yariv says, but DCAT clients don’t have to stress.

Dealers Choice Auto Transport ’s philosophy is simple: once the customer gives the team the order, they prioritize fulfilling it promptly and efficiently. Everyone is proud to be knowledgeable on the specifics each car has in order to give the best service.

Yariv reassures clients that their vehicles, not money, are the first priority for DCAT and its team.

“Unlike many other companies, we have a different approach when it comes to payment. We don’t require up-front payment or ask for a credit card deposit. We believe in the old-school principle of trust and integrity. Once you place an order with us, there’s no need to worry about giving us a credit card or making any payment arrangements immediately. You can rest assured that we’ll be there to fulfill the agreed-upon order.”

Founded in 2002 in West Palm Beach, Florida, Steve Yariv and his team have a total of over 50 years of experience in the vehicle shipping industry. Yariv has a successful way to guarantee that he continues to recruit the best people to Dealers Choice Auto Transport .

“At our company, we take pride in emphasizing our differences. It’s crucial to understand that our team truly consists of the best professionals in the industry. Our dispatchers and drivers are top-notch, and we offer the highest pay rates compared to any other company. This significant difference in compensation ensures that we attract and retain the best talent available.”

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photos provided by the author.