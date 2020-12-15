Degrowth Won’t Take Us Anywhere but Back To the Past

An interesting Wired article, “Why degrowth is the worst idea on the planet”, by Andrew McAfee, director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, argues against the so-called “degrowth theories” defended by academics like Jason Hickel, who say the only way to save the planet is to abandon economic growth, reduce production and consumption and, basically, go back in time. Hickel’s recently published book, “Less is more: how degrowth will save the world”, is considered by many to be a Bible on the subject, and is prefaced by two members of the Extinction Rebellion movement.

But as much intuitive as the theory may seem, there’s a fundamental flaw in the degrowth argument: from a strictly economic point of view, the evidence shows that the countries best dealing with the climate emergency are not those that have reduced or halted growth, but those that use technology and innovation to achieve higher levels of efficiency and manage to produce more with less, or do so with minimal environmental impact. The evolution of many industries shows that in many industries, efficiency has improved enough in recent decades to achieve greater production with fewer inputs and less environmental impact, whether we are talking about energy generation or agriculture. The reality is that what is needed is not to go back, but precisely the opposite, to develop more technology and more innovation to reduce the impact of our activities.

There are many examples. To generate and store renewable energy, with less impact and cheaper, it is and has been necessary to invest a lot in research, technology and materials, rather than trying to do things the way we did before the industrial revolution. Everything to do with decarbonization and efficiency in general are milestones that have been achieved through growth. Agriculture today produces more crops in less space and with less fertilizer, with less impact on the environment, thanks to technology. Cars are more efficient for exactly the same reason. And all that technology and development is possible because economic growth encourages it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What I find most striking about degrowth arguments are their circular reasoning: they are typically turned against its proponents by climate change denialists who accuse them of trying to return to the past. But greater efficiency is not a return to the past; instead, it is the basis of progress. We don’t need to go backwards to save the planet, we have to go forward, and in many cases, we have to correct the value system that have led us to destroy it. The solution is not reducing growth, but to grow better, to reimagine a capitalism subject to restrictions it has avoided for too long and to position global interests above national ones.

Nevertheless, a topic worth thinking about, if only as a reference point within the bigger issue of how to create more sustainable economies.