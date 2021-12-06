DGY-Four Top Reasons To Invest In Property In Kyiv’s Market In 2021-2022

—

Ukraine real estate has become very alluring for foreign and local investors in 2021. The trend is expected to strongly continue in 2022. And – if nothing major happens and Covid-connected restrictions will be taken off as expected by most population – the price growth for real estate in Ukraine will come to an end somewhere in 2023.

So now is a perfect moment to jump in the vehicle of promptly growing prices of Ukrainian real estate to win not only on earnings from letting apartments and commercial objects for rent but also on the difference of price of purchase and sale.

Below, we are considering 4 top reasons why apartments and houses for sale in Ukraine are so alluring for domestic and foreign investors.

Kyiv Ukraine apartments are friendly for foreigners to buy and let for rent

In modern Ukraine, there isn’t much difference between a domestic and a foreign investor in terms of taxation and income tax. The largest difference will be if you inherit some real estate from a Ukrainian citizen and if some foreigner inherits Ukraine-based property from you, as a foreigner. Also, you pay somewhat increased taxes if you sell an object of real estate before 3 years of owning it pass.

Otherwise, you pay standard 1% of the cost of the property (which can be even divided 50/50 with a seller) and a fee of an agency, which usually ranges from 2% to 5% from the price. For the operation on the secondary market, you also pay a few hundred bucks extra for official price evaluation in order to define the taxes taken from the current market price (to prevent lowering them) but you aren’t doing it for an object on the primary market. And making the purchase official also costs you barely tangible $150-$300. That’s very low compared to most European and American countries.

For the income originating from renting the property, you should pay 19.5% (from the net income). But you can lower it (even below 1% a year) by registering as a “natural person – entrepreneur”, and so you’ll pay about $90 a month fixed tax no matter what you earn (if you earn from $0 to around $180,000 a year).

Invest in apartments in Ukraine to receive low carrying costs

Historically – and such situation is adopted by pretty much all market participants without hesitations for many decades in Ukraine already – a person who rents pays all the associated payments:

Rent itself

All utilities (unless those unused by a tenant but used by an owner – like a parking lot)

Taxes and tax deductions, which might be connected to the renting fact (if any)

Banking fees connected to transfer of rent money from the payer’s to the receiver’s account (although the overwhelming majority of payers prefers cash given from hands to hands – just because of the insane distrust of locals to banking and tax system, hesitating to expose any financial flows on their accounts)

Any current small repairs – like leaking water tap or failed light bulb (however, some of such expenses may be agreed to be borne by an owner).

And if you will have repaired your property before letting it for rent, then you will face from no to little current fixing costs for years to come.

Kyiv real estate is a landlord-friendly environment

Unlike civilized markets, Ukraine is still in the Middle Era or even Ancient Times – all rights in real estate belong to owners. Tenants have no rights – both on legislation and financial levels. Thus, if you dislike anything – anything at all! – in their behavior, you can simply throw them out on a street in a matter of 1 or 2 days, with exactly the same short prior notice. Do they have kids, pets, or some indivisible fixes made on your property? You shan’t give a care. This is your place. Period.

Also, if they break or crash anything, you can always deduct a sum from their safe deposit, which in Ukraine is equal to 1 month of rent and is held in your hands, being given to you as soon as they pay you for the 1st month of living.

Rent apartment Kyiv ROI is very high

The average income from renting an apartment in Ukraine is around 15%. In the case of Kyiv, the range is from 10% to 15% for mid-market offers but it can be as high as 20% and even 25% annually for separate objects. We’re talking here only about residential premises including regular apartments for rent located anywhere in Kyiv, not commercial premises, which require significantly bigger costs to invest.

When it comes to managed places like apart-hotels and other pooled property, the income never drops below 5% annually. In exchange for some chunk of income, you get an effectively managed property, which you own but never actually get your hands into, simply having clicking-up money on your bank account. But if you want higher returns, you shall take care of renting and managing chores yourself.

No matter what, an average ROI of 15% annually delivers you a recoupment term equal to 7 years before taxes. Add 6-12 months or so to receive a net profit after taxes. What other reliable market in the world can offer you such a high return rate?

—

This content is brought to you by Gourav Rana.

Shutterstock