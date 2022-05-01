Do I Need an Accountant for My Business?

—

This question lingers in the mind of every small business owner. Are accounting services an additional expense or a worthy investment? We’ll try to help you answer this question by providing questions you need to ask yourself before spending money on business accounting and some tips.

Questions You Need to Ask Before Hiring Accounting Services

When it comes to accounting for business and whether or not you should hire an accountant or a CPA, there’s no right answer for all. Much depends on you and your business situation. So, here are the questions you need to ask yourself before hiring an accountant.

Can I Do My Small Business Accounting Myself?

If the answer is no, then you should definitely hire an accountant or a CPA. If you have little or no accounting expertise, math skills, or knowledge of tech and accounting software, you won’t be able to do it on your own. If you have all of that and can do your own business accounting, ask yourself the next question.

Do I Have Time to Do My Business Accounting?

This is the next question you need to ask yourself if you have the skills to do your own accounting. What does your schedule look like? Will you have the time to handle all the accounting-related tasks for your business or do you want to focus on growing your business?

What Should I Expect From an Accountant?

It’s also important to know what an accountant can do for you and your business. That way, you’ll know if it’s worth hiring an accountant or if that’s just another expense. Accountants can help you with:

Business planning

Managing your books

Filing taxes

Using the right tax reductions

Payroll tasks

Proper employee classification

Make sure your business is following the latest regulations

Can I Afford an Accountant?

If by now you’ve figured you need an accountant, this is the most important question you need to ask yourself. How much having an accountant would cost you depends on the kind of professional you choose. If you can’t afford to hire a full-time accountant, you can always hire one on the clock when you need one.

When Should I Hire an Accountant?

This is the key question you need to ask yourself, especially if you can’t afford to hire an in-house accountant permanently. There are certain times in a life of a business when accounting services are required the most.

When to Hire an Accountant

If you have decided you need an accountant, but can’t afford to keep one on the payroll, you’ll need to know at what times to hire one. Here are the times and instances you shouldn’t be without one’s help.

Hire an Accountant When You Starting Out

If you’re just starting your business, you’ll need an accountant by your side. An accountant can help you with your business plan so you set yourself up for success. Also, an accountant will help you choose the best structure for your business as well as your employees to optimize your revenue.

Hire an Accountant When You’re Growing

When your business is growing and you have a lot of tasks to juggle, it’s best to delegate and hire an accountant to help you with finances. Business growth can be challenging if you are unprepared and you don’t want your hard work to go to waste. An accountant can help you with hiring new staff, taking loans, and renting new space.

Hire an Accountant if You’re Buying or Selling a Business

If you are taking on a franchise or buying a business, you’ll want to minimize the risks and you’ll want to make sure everything is done according to law and regulations. You’ll also want to know what you own and if there’s any debt. And if you want to sell your business, you want an accountant by your side so you get the most profit out of your hard work.

Hire an Accountant When You’re Applying for a Loan

It’s become increasingly hard for small businesses to get a loan from banks. If you want to improve your chances, you will want an accountant by your side so they can present the facts and figures to back your application. The mere instance of you having an accountant will help your prospects as you’ll seem more professional.

Hire an Accountant When Dealing With the Government or IRS

And last but not least, you’ll need an accountant when dealing with the government and all the paperwork and procedures. Similarly, you’ll want to have one on your side in case you get audited by the IRS. That rarely happens to small businesses, but it’s still worth noting. So, make sure you have an accountant when dealing with the authorities in any capacity.

