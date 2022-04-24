Elevated Faith; a Brand for Good

—

Fashion is not just about enhancing your style and making you look beautiful and confident. It is also meant to portray a much larger part of your being. Although chic apparel and jewelry are enough to enhance your looks; added values like mindfulness, peace and spirituality take fashion to the next level. This way, you can connect what you wear with what’s in your heart and let the world know about what you truly believe in without even having to preach about it in words.

Elevated Faith , a US-based fashion brand , does exactly what we discussed above. They offer a large variety of colorful tees, hoodies, sweatshirts, and jewelry that encompass a message of faith to humanity. All their apparel products feature a Biblical or inspirational quote or creative pattern meant to serve as a conversation starter for the people to indulge in important, hopeful, and affirmative conversations. If you’re someone who likes to don clothes that showcase what you actually believe in, Elevated Faith is the brand for you.

Take inspiration wherever you go

If you browse through their collection, you will find many everyday clothing items to choose from. With quotes like “what a friend we have in Jesus,” “Hope Peace & Joy,” “Do not Fear,” and more, the Elevated Faith creatively inspires its customers with hope in these times of uncertainty; and reminds them that God is there, who loves you more than any friend or loved one, and He will be there to catch you if you fall. When unconsciously reading these lines every time you glance in the mirror, you automatically begin to feel hopeful, confident, and content with what God has planned for you.

Apart from their chic yet sober apparel line, Elevated Faith also extends an array of jewelry items, including rings, necklaces and bracelets that are as inspirational as they are stylish. Their ring collection features a trendy assortment of Christian rings, each representing a Biblical meaning. “God’s Mercy,” “Love,” “Grace,” “WWJD,” some are shaped like a Cross and an assortment of much more. Similarly, necklaces and bracelets have small pendants and charms with meaningful messages to remind you of God, Jesus and love in every walk of life.

The designers at Elevated Faith don’t just stop there. If you visit their online store, you can find a plethora of other accessories with the same messages, including tote bags, journals, key chains, stickers and more. The best part is that they’re an inclusive brand and make products for people of all ages and genders.

Embrace the tranquility of giving away

Although you must’ve guessed it by now, the Elevated Faith community are devoted believers with unwavering faith in God, spreading good vibes above all. The brand lets its audience to participate in prayer sessions where people can give their names and submit prayer request for the rest of the community to pray for them. They also give away a part of their profits to Christian charities all around the world.

If there’s one brand worth investing in, we believe it’s Elevated Faith . Their products will not only make you look beautiful, but they will also make you feel optimistic and warm, knowing that your purchase will be utilized to aid others who are less fortunate throughout the world.

