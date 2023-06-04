Elite Home Warranty Expands Services to Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington, Strengthening Its Presence in 48 States

—

Elite Home Warranty is set to launch operations in four additional states, enhancing its coverage and service through a customer referral program.

Elite Home Warranty , the leading provider of comprehensive home warranty products and services, is expanding into Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington this spring. With these new additions, Elite Home Warranty will extend its exceptional coverage and unmatched service to a total of 48 states.

As a reputable member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, Elite Home Warranty is dedicated to prioritizing homeowners’ needs and offering transparent services. They believe in a customer-centric approach, putting homeowners first and providing clear information about costs and coverage.

The team at Elite Home Warranty is thrilled to introduce their premium home warranty services to customers and real estate agents in Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Washington. This expansion demonstrates their commitment to serving a broader market and ensuring homeowners have access to reliable home protection.

The following is the schedule for Elite Home Warranty’s services in the newly added states:

Texas: Starting from July 1, 2023

Florida, Washington, and Illinois: Starting from September 15, 2023

Elite Home Warranty is collaborating with contractors, technicians, and real estate agents in these states to facilitate this growth. Technicians and service providers interested in partnering with Elite Home Warranty can submit their applications here, while real estate professionals can refer to this link for submissions. Additionally, Elite Home Warranty has designed a customer referral program to expand its brand presence across these states.

Committed to providing exceptional service to their customers and building strong relationships with service providers, technicians, and realtors, Elite Home Warranty aims to increase its market share by extending its services to these states. Their goal is to ensure that more homeowners have access to quality home warranty protection.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Elite Home Warranty:

Elite Home Warranty is the industry leader in comprehensive home warranty products and services. With a focus on homeowners’ needs, they provide transparent pricing, terms, and conditions. As a BBB-accredited and A+ rated home warranty company, Elite Home Warranty offers 24/7 live claims concierge and white glove repair services.

Their dedication to transparency, exceptional service, and reliable coverage sets them apart from competitors.

With the expansion into Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington, Elite Home Warranty solidifies its position as a national player, serving homeowners across 48 states. This strategic move allows more customers to benefit from their top-tier home warranty services, ensuring peace of mind and protection for their valuable investments.

Elite Home Warranty’s approach to business emphasizes the importance of homeowners’ needs. They believe in going above and beyond to deliver transparent pricing, straightforward terms, and conditions that are easy to understand. By eliminating surprises and hidden fees, they aim to build trust with their customers and provide a seamless home warranty experience.

One of the key aspects that sets Elite Home Warranty apart is their commitment to excellent customer service. They understand the stress and inconvenience that can arise when home systems and appliances break down. That’s why they offer a 24/7 live claims concierge, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance whenever they need it.

In addition to their exceptional customer service, Elite Home Warranty takes pride in their white glove repair services. They work closely with a network of highly skilled contractors and technicians to provide efficient and reliable repairs. Homeowners can trust that Elite Home Warranty will go the extra mile to ensure their needs are met and their homes are well protected.

As Elite Home Warranty expands into Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington, they are actively seeking partnerships with local contractors, technicians, and real estate agents. They recognize the value of collaborating with professionals who share their commitment to customer satisfaction and delivering quality services. Contractors and technicians interested in joining forces with Elite Home Warranty can submit their applications through the provided link, while real estate professionals can refer to the designated link for submission.

Furthermore, Elite Home Warranty is excited to introduce their customer referral program as part of their expansion strategy. They encourage satisfied customers to spread the word about their exceptional services and, in return, offer rewards and incentives for successful referrals. Through this program, Elite Home Warranty aims to extend their brand’s reach and continue providing reliable home warranty protection to a growing customer base.

With the expansion into Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington, Elite Home Warranty is poised to make a significant impact in the home warranty industry. Their dedication to homeowners, commitment to transparency, and emphasis on exceptional service will continue to drive their success as they solidify their foothold in these four states. Homeowners in these regions can look forward to reliable, comprehensive home warranty protection and peace of mind for their most valuable assets.

For more information about Elite Home Warranty and their services, please visit their official website.

—

This content is brought to you by Ava Martin.

iStockPhoto