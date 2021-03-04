Embracing Your Career Risks: Most Dangerous Jobs in Construction

—

With every job, regardless of the industry, there’s going to be some type of risk involved. But risks don’t scare people away from jobs, especially when they’re passionate about it.

Fighting fires don’t turn people away from becoming firefighters and the potential to suffer gunshot wounds don’t turn people away from becoming police officers… The same thing can be said about the construction industry as well. And according to various reports, nearly half of the most dangerous jobs in America are found in the construction industry, believe it or not.

In construction, workers are most at risk for the Fatal Four:

Falls

Being struck by an object

Being caught in or between an object

Electrocution

The Fatal Four are indeed deadly but can also cause serious bodily injury if someone survives them. Falls are the number cause of injury and fatalities, but even with this statistic, that hasn’t stopped people from getting into the construction industry… People are still learning all they can about the industry, and taking the classes & exam prep to get licensed and certified.

Again, all jobs come with their own unique set of risks, but you shouldn’t let that stop you from living out your dreams… The simple act of respecting your career and the risks involved will earn you a long career in some of the most rewarding fields.

Regardless of what area of construction you decide to get in, you just need to make absolutely sure you’re taking any and all precautions to be safe. Take a look at some of the most dangerous jobs in construction.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Roofing

Roofing is by far the most dangerous job in construction and falls related to falling off the roof or falling off of ladders are the main causes of injuries or fatalities; The death rate is 47.4 per every 100,000 workers and that number has increased in recent years due to workers being non-compliant of safety measures and procedures. So when making the decision to get in the roofing business, be sure you’re following all of OSHA’s roofing safety procedures.

Electricians

Electricians most definitely have a job that requires special licensing and certifications due to the responsibilities of working with electrical wiring. The risk involved with being an electrician is electrocution. As an electrician, your responsibility would be to install wiring and lighting, work to fix power outages, and inspect the wiring in houses and buildings (among other things). In this field, PPE is an absolute must.

Steel and Frame Workers

If you thought roofers were at high risk, just imagine the level of risk that steel and frame workers are at… As a steel and frame worker, you’re going to be working on scaffolding structures, meaning you’re going to be exposed to things like swinging steel bars and working at high levels in the air. If you have a fear of heights, this may not be the right career choice for you, being that scaffolding will be used to work on buildings at high levels.

Heavy Machine Operators

As a kid, you probably played with toy tractors and excavators to help build your lego building but what you probably didn’t realize as a kid is that the operating of those heavy machines in real-life are quite dangerous.

In working on those machines, you’re going to be working on construction sites digging holes, hauling dirt, rocks, and other materials, etc. But in doing that, you’re going to be at a much higher risk for potentially getting struck by an object. Hard hats and steel-toed boots are a crucial part of PPE.

Just as any other industry has its fair share of risks, so does the construction industry. But those risks shouldn’t deter you from having a promising career in construction. As long as you follow the safety procedures outlined by OSHA, your success in the industry is limitless.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: Shutterstock