Employee Engagement and the Art of Speaking – Two Sides of the Same Coin

Employees are the cornerstones of an organization. Employees can be the difference that could make or break an organization. But keeping them engaged is the employer’s responsibility, which most need to improve. The American Workplace Report found that over 70% of employees in the United States were actively disengaged from work. These statistics are alarming for organizations with strong business cases and could gain a competitive advantage with an engaged workforce.

Employee Engagement 101

Employee engagement isn’t just a trivial element; it defines how business procedures will be performed. Engagement can affect employee productivity, loyalty, and retention. Research also suggests that engaged and motivated employees will be crucial for customer satisfaction, the company’s reputation, and overall market value. So, it’s essential to have an engaged workforce for a business model to succeed.

The real question is, “How can a business go about it?”

The founder and visionary of Celebrities Unlimited, David Petro, believes that workplace engagement needs to be dealt with from the outside. One way to do that is through life-changing speeches. Most employers are huge fans of keynote speakers or motivational speakers, in general. It allows them to bring out a different motivation among employees. It’s important to understand that employees in today’s business world seek three things, recognition, professional learning, and growth opportunities. A keynote speaker will help with two of these three things.

An additional benefit of having a keynote speaker is that it allows organizations to create new memories. For instance, a social gathering with artists or celebrities performing will engage employees. They’d think twice about leaving if they were having fun, even with their colleagues. Further, suppose employees have fun while being in a working environment. In that case, it creates a harmony that cannot be achieved from anything else—celebrities Unlimited partners companies with celebrities who become their brand ambassadors.

Another point to note is that employers shouldn’t ask someone from the same industry to stand in pandemonium. Try something different. For instance, David Petro’s experience as a casting agent has allowed him to work with some large-scale enterprises. He helps an organization improve its employee engagement and ensure business success by organizing celebrity speeches. He understands that most of these speakers are ready to impart their wisdom to the next generation. As a bridge connecting these celebrities and enterprises, he has the means to change the organizational landscape.

Seeking a Purpose-Driven Environment

These speeches also help employees find their sense of purpose. In retrospect, most employees or individuals may feel that their lives have stagnated. Humans like the thrill of challenges; most of the time, they don’t happen. Through speeches and employee engagement practices, they can find the sense of purpose that they have been in slumber for a long time.

A study reports that more than 65% of employees claim they won’t work for an organization without a vital purpose. Another study stated that 60% of employees would take a pay cut to work in a goal-driven company. If companies fail to provide a sense of purpose to their workforce, they will eventually look for better options.

David Petro strongly believes that an engaged employee is a purpose-driven employee. With the motivation to take an organization forward, this employee could become an unsung hero. Experts believe that every company has employees who only need opportunities to thrive. A good speaker could force employees with hidden potential to the surface and make extra efforts to achieve something.

These speakers are great for leaders as well. A leader is also a catalyst that drives business forward. Employee engagement helps motivate the workforce, but what about inspiring leaders? Employee engagement can be rendered useless if leaders don’t recognize them. They must realize the company’s vision and a sense of purpose of these employees to forge ahead in the business landscape. David Petro suggests that leadership training help in improving employee-leader relationship, resulting in better business outcomes.

Research suggests that the leading factor for employee engagement is whether or not employees feel that business leaders acknowledge or care about them. If leaders do care, they will invest in their health and well-being. Further, they will find ways to motivate them. Good leaders work on creating a sustainable work environment that offers flexibility to employees. When the employees working under a leader know that they support them, they will push themselves every time. So, it’s like a cherry on top.

Employee engagement is indeed a different area of expertise altogether. However, its importance can be seen with more and more people working in organizations with a purpose-driven vision. In hindsight, the margin of error has completely vanished. Business leaders must ask themselves, “Are my employees happy to work here?”

