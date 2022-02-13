Entrepreneur at 19 Million Dollar Company at 25 Malik Kurdi Sets It Forward With His Software Company Exemplary Marketing

—

Malik Kurdi is the owner of Exemplary Marketing, a company that provides app development, app design, SAAS Blockchain AR/VR services. Malik started his business when he was just 19 years old, and in the short time since then, he has managed to grow it into a multimillion-dollar company. Malik’s story is one of determination and hard work. He has faced many challenges along the way, but he has never given up. This article will take a closer look at Malik’s story and learn more about his remarkable success.

Who Is Malik Kurdi?

Malik Kurdi is the owner of Exemplary Marketing , a software company that he started when he was just 19 years old. Malik’s story is inspiring; despite having no sales experience and starting his business with only $500, he has managed to grow Exemplary Marketing into a million-dollar company. What sets Malik apart from other entrepreneurs is his willingness to learn. He never stops learning new things, and this dedication to self-improvement has helped him become a successful businessman. Malik also understands the importance of marketing, and he has been able to market his company using various techniques successfully.

What Is Exemplary Marketing?

Exemplary Marketing is a software company that Malik started in 2016. The company specializes in providing app design and development solutions to small businesses. Malik’s goal with Exemplary Marketing was to create a company that could help small businesses grow and succeed.

How Did Malik Kurdi Start Exemplary Marketing?

Malik started Exemplary Marketing with only $500 and no sales experience. However, he knew that he needed to learn about business and marketing if he wanted his company to succeed, so he began reading books and attending seminars. Malik also quickly learned how important it is to have a good team behind you; he has been fortunate enough to work with some great people who share his passion for success.

What Has Been the Success of Exemplary Marketing?

Since Malik started Exemplary Marketing, the company has seen tremendous growth. The company has grown to over a million dollars in sales in just two years. Malik credits this success to his team’s hard work and dedication, as well as his own willingness to learn and grow.

How Does Malik Kurdi Market Exemplary Marketing?

Malik has been successful in marketing Exemplary Marketing using a variety of techniques. He is constantly learning new things and trying out different strategies; this experimentation has helped him find what works best for his company. Malik also understands the importance of online marketing, and he uses various tactics such as social media, SEO, and paid advertising to reach potential customers.

What Is Malik Kurdi’s Advice for Young Entrepreneurs?

Malik’s advice to young entrepreneurs is never to give up. He knows first-hand that it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be successful, but it is worth it in the end. Malik also recommends reading as much as possible and attending seminars and workshops; these are excellent ways to learn about business and marketing. Finally, Malik says that you need to have a great team behind you if you want to be successful; your business will not thrive without a good team.

Why Should Business Owners Focus On Their Marketing and App Development?

Marketing is essential for any business owner who wants to succeed. Marketing helps you reach new customers and sell more products or services. It is also a way to build brand awareness and create a loyal customer base. If you are not marketing your business, you are missing out on potential sales and growth. And marketing your business with the help of app is easy and efficient. So you can hire Exemplary Marketing for app development services.

What Type of Services Does Exemplary Marketing Offer?

Exemplary Marketing offers a variety of services that can help small businesses grow. The company specializes in providing app design and app development solutions. In addition, Malik and his team also offer blockchain AR/VR services. So if you are looking for a comprehensive app development solution, Exemplary Marketing is the company for you.

The Benefits of using Exemplary Marketing

There are many benefits to using Exemplary Marketing for your small business. The company offers a wide range of services including app design and development that can help you reach new customers and sell more products or services. Malik and his team are experienced professionals who know how to create successful and beautiful apps. Additionally, the company is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed; they understand the importance of customer service and support. If you are looking for a reliable service provider, Exemplary Marketing is a perfect choice.

In Malik Kurdi’s own words: “The most important thing is never to give up. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but it’s worth it in the end.” Many successful entrepreneurs echo this advice, and it is something that everyone should keep in mind if they want to be successful. Malik Kurdi is a perfect example of someone who followed this advice and achieved great success.

This content is brought to you by Samantha Peters.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Malik Kurdi.