Eric Hemati Shares What It Takes to Succeed in the Insurance Industry

Are you considering entrepreneurship but don’t know where to begin? The insurance industry is one of the most stable industries in which to start a business. That is because people will always need insurance products no matter how the economy is. A recent report released by IBISWorld indicates there are an estimated 415,446 insurance brokers and agency businesses in the US alone in 2022. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% through 2028 and will top $243.70 billion in sales by 2028, according to the Insurance Information Institute. So why not get ahead of it? Eric Hemati has some great pointers on how you can do just that!

Hemati is the founder and CEO of The Tribe Insurance Agency, an independent life, and health insurance provider. A veteran in the insurance industry, Hemati has provided insurance coverage for thousands of families and helped hundreds of agents achieve their financial goals. This year alone, The Tribe is on track to do over $20,000,000 in sales, making it one of the fastest-growing agencies in the country. Hemati has a team of 800 agents in different parts of the country, and he hopes to grow that team to 7,000 agents or more in the next few years.

In his career spanning 20 years in the insurance industry, Hemati has learned crucial lessons about thriving in this space. The first thing he recommends for agents is taking time to learn about the industry. Despite being a key pillar of insurance companies, Hemati says 95% of agents are not paid what they deserve. That means many agents are overworked and underpaid, leaving them feeling disillusioned with their work. For over 17 years in his career, Hemati was one of them. When he started his insurance career, he was recruited at a 30% commission rate, yet there was a company offering 145%. Unfortunately, he didn’t look, so he didn’t know about it.

The other thing Hemati advises new agents to do is ensure they own the business. Hemati says you should know if your business is sellable from the get-go. In other words, don’t stop at earning good commissions. Make sure you have equity and/or control. The truth is that it’s highly unlikely to reach your financial goals working for someone else and harder still to fulfill your vision. Eric Hemati has made it his mission to help as many agents as he can get off the merry-go-round and build real wealth for themselves. The Tribe does that by paying the highest compensation in the industry and providing an abundance of lead sources to sustainably grow their agency.

Before he founded The Tribe, Hemati worked at companies where agents signed a restrictive marketing agreement that gave the company absolute control. In other words, the company owned the agents and at times refused to pay earned and vested renewals, leaving agents with nothing to show for their efforts. Things are different at The Tribe. The agency does not require a marketing agreement with the agent, which means that whatever you build belongs to you! That gives the agent more control over their time and earnings and makes them more impactful.

Lastly, Hemati advises agents to ensure they set up their business on the correct model. He recommends finding a mentor who can help guide you through the process of starting your new business venture. It’s smarter to join a team with a tested system and grow from there.

