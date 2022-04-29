Eric Schmidt, Founder of Schmidt Insurance Services, Shares What it Takes to Succeed in the Industry

—

Sometimes, a job is just a job. It’s a way to make ends meet so you can focus on other aspects of your life that are more fulfilling. Other times, certain careers can have an influential impact on not only the lives of others but the lives of those working in them. This is the case for Eric Schmidt, Founder of Schmidt Insurance Services. While some insurance agents in the past have lost sight of what’s really important in the industry, the people they serve, Schmidt Insurance Services is changing that. This organization, also known as Family First Life North East, is one brand restoring the public’s trust by providing high-quality service and life insurance for individuals and families.

The number one goal of Eric’s agency is to help families facing difficult times by providing them with coverage that keeps them from financial devastation. For them, “family first” is not just the name of the company; they live up to it every day by giving their agents a working environment conducive to success. The money comes in as a byproduct of the investments they make in their team, which, in turn, serves customers wholeheartedly. As a company with an established reputation for ethical practices and distinguished customer service, it’s no surprise that they’ve been recognized as an industry leader. Eric credits that to several things, including partnership, teamwork, and an innovative approach to the insurance business.

For many people trying to establish a career in the insurance industry, one challenge can be how to make sure your clients trust you. If the customer doesn’t see you as someone with their best interests at heart, it’s difficult to close that lead. The willingness to serve is one of the major things Schmidt Insurance Services looks for in an agent. Eric says a genuine passion for the people is the first requirement for someone seeking to succeed in the industry.

From experience, he knows customers can pinpoint money-hungry agents out to make a quick buck from those who genuinely care; you don’t want to be in the former category.

“If you don’t have a servant’s heart and care more about the money and less about the family you’re helping, that’s always going to come out in the end,” Eric says. “Where your heart truly is will shine through. If you help many families, the byproduct is going to take care of itself.”

Accountability and a teachable approach to the industry are crucial values for insurance agents. Eric says that while your mentors may be willing and ready to introduce you to the industry, you must take charge of your own success. Schmidt Insurance Services gives new agents the support and mentorship they require to set up their businesses, but the agent must put in the work if they want to succeed. The company has multiple departments that help the agent, including marketing, contracting, onboarding, and leads. For hardworking agents with an entrepreneurial mindset, these resources are enough to start a career that allows them to control their schedules and income.

In an industry riddled with mistrust, Eric says partnerships with reputable brands are important. Schmidt Insurance Services partners in service delivery to customers with Integrity Marketing Group LLC, the country’s largest distributor of life, health, and wealth products. The partnership offers Schmidt Insurance the best-in-class technology, business resources, and operational support. As a result, Eric and his team are able to effectively support the agents and the families they provide with coverage.

Eric’s mission is to empower more agents and give them an environment that allows them to grow. That will not only take care of the agents’ families but also allow them to take care of the customers effectively.

