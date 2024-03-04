Eshed Doni: Spreading Love and Joy Through GiftCrowd – A Tribute to Teachers and the Gift of Giving

—

Eshed Doni is an entrepreneur determined that tech solutions can build bridges and make the world a better place. His most recent innovation, GiftCrowd , reimagines how people approach group gifting through a groundbreaking app inspired by the all-too-common frustration of organizing a group gift for his son’s teacher.

How Eshed Doni’s experience inspired a revolution in group gifting

In a world of individuals striving for personal success, finding those who embody the spirit of giving is remarkable. Doni believes that teachers are among the few who fall into this exceptional category.

“Teachers are truly special,” observes Doni. “They give the gift of knowledge by spending countless hours preparing lessons, searching for engaging teaching strategies, and finding creative ways to present information. They also give the gift of time by staying after school to provide additional support, connect with parents, and organize extracurricular activities.”

Doni also mentions how teachers give of themselves by building relationships. “Teachers get to know each student individually, becoming mentors, advocates, and confidants,” he explains. “They offer a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on. They don’t just teach — they inspire and ignite a love of learning in our kids.”

With the end of the school year just a few short months away, students and parents across the country show appreciation for their teacher’s hard work and dedication. Unfortunately, the well-intentioned gesture of organizing a classroom gift quickly spirals into a stressful and time-consuming task.

Doni discovered this firsthand when he stepped up to organize the holiday group gift for his son’s classroom teacher. “I found out the hard way just how challenging organizing teacher gifts can be,” he recalls. ”At the time, I believed the extent of my work would be sending out a few emails. I had no idea what kind of job I had signed up for!”

Doni spent hours chasing down classroom parents with email reminders and tactful phone calls. He toted around a bag of small bills to make change. Finally, as the gift’s deadline loomed near, he still could not decide what to purchase.

“Minutes after I bought a gift card at a local pharmacy, a parent approached me with their late contribution,” Doni remembers. “That was the clincher for me. I knew there had to be a better way to approach group gifting.”

The hassle of organizing group gifting for teacher gifts

The first hurdle to organizing a classroom gift is collecting money from all the families who want to contribute. Depending on the size of the class and the gift budget, this can be a significant amount to collect and keep track of.

Doni was determined for his platform to democratize the process of group gifting. GiftCrowd’s online format allows contributions to remain anonymous. Everyone gives as much or as little as they can, but best of all, the platform is 100% free to use, allowing the entire contribution to go toward teacher appreciation.

Another hurdle in organizing a class-wide gift is the time required to contact people, gather input, and remind them about contributions as the deadline approaches. Doni’s digital platform streamlines and automates almost every aspect of the group gifting process, making the once-stressful ordeal fun and easy.

GiftCrowd’s user-friendly platform allows people to celebrate a teacher in seconds. Users simply create a gift, choose the deadline for the gift to be delivered, and share the gift link with others. Then, the platform takes over by collecting contributions, allowing people to pay online in their preferred payment method, and creating a custom card with thoughtful messages from every participant.

How GiftCrowd ensures personal teacher gifts and flawless presentation

Selecting the right gift can be a difficult task. Gift organizers can spend hours pondering what the teacher will find useful, finding out if the teacher has any allergies or personal preferences, and gathering input from other classroom parents to come up with a good idea.

GiftCrowd ensures that every teacher gets exactly the gift they want or need because the platform puts the choice in the hands of gift recipients. When teachers receive their group gift from GiftCrowd, they can apply the specified amount toward a gift from more than 450 popular brands, including Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Walmart, Visa, Lowe’s, Celebrity Cruises, and Delta Airlines.

Finally, parents no longer need to worry about shredded wrapping paper and rumpled cards emerging from student backpacks. On the appointed day, GiftCrowd delivers the gift via email along with a heartfelt card filled with personal notes of gratitude and appreciation.

“Teachers are living examples of the power of giving,” Doni concludes. “They share their knowledge, invest in relationships, and go the extra mile to make a lasting impact on our kids’ lives. Their work may be difficult, but giving back to them does not have to be. Thanks to GiftCrowd, it is simple and easy to appreciate the teachers who continually give their time, energy, and expertise to shape a brighter future.”

