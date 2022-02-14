Essential Reasons Your Business Should Go Green

—

Businesses are vital stakeholders in our current world. As more businesses are established, businesses worldwide have the capability and necessity to help protect the environment and drive long-term positive impact. The segments of the population that businesses deal with – including consumers, employees, investors, and governments- are becoming progressively aware of their environmental effects.

Part of the reason why green loan has been on the rise is because of this development. People started to buy eco-friendly products from an eco-friendly company; they choose to invest in sustainable solutions; support green industries that protect the ecosystem, and apply for companies that share their values. While businesses must be profitable, they can still be successful without negatively impacting the environment.

A good way for businesses to signal their green intentions is through green loans or sustainable financing. The Monetary Association of Singapore (MAS) launched the world’s first grant scheme supporting the Green and Sustainability-Linked Loan Grant Scheme (GSLS).

The grant covers up to S$100,000 of the cost if a business adheres to green and sustainability requirements, granting and encouraging more SMEs in Singapore to acquire such green loans and convert into an environmentally-friendly company.

Why choose a green loan over a regular business loan?

Financial speaking, a green loan can be likened to a regular business loan since you are still required to return the amount you borrow back to a bank along with interest.

The difference is that green loans focus on financing or re-financing either new or existing eligible green projects, defined by Green Loan Principles (2020). Applying requires borrowers to set their green loans to the following components:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Use of proceeds

Green loans must be only used for green projects that have a list of clear environmental benefits. Examples of these projects are climate change, loss of biodiversity, natural resources depletion, air, water, and soil pollution.

Project evaluation and selection

Borrowers must list the environmental sustainability aims of their projects, how the listed projects fit within eligible categories of use, or any related eligibility criteria. Borrowers must disclose green standards or certifications that they want to obtain.

Management of proceeds

Green loan funds must be put into a dedicated account or carefully tracked by the borrower to follow a transparency agreement in proceeds. Borrowers are also instructed to establish an internal system to track the fund usage.

Reporting

Borrowers need to feed information about their use of proceeds until the borrowed amount is fully drawn and, after that, report any developments. This must include a complete description and accounting of the green projects that the borrower has funded, the allocated amount, and the projected green impact from these projects.

Ready for a green loan? Start by finding an established banking partner committed to supporting businesses’ green efforts and pursuing sustainable projects. Your business’s funding areas can include renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, pollution prevention and control, clean transportation, sustainable water, wastewater management, and sustainable environmental management. Your projects can either be in Singapore or other countries you are operating within.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

iStockPhoto