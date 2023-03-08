Everything You Need To Know Before You Decide To Become a Hosting Reseller

—

Reseller hosting refers to you renting server space for an affordable price from a hosting provider, then dividing and selling them to your own clients. This frees you from having to invest in and manage your own infrastructure, allowing you to focus on growing and monetizing your hosting business.

Who is the ideal candidate for reseller hosting?

Reseller hosting is a popular and cost-effective service that agencies and developers can provide to their clients. It enables them to generate more income through hosting and maintenance, while also providing customers with cutting-edge infrastructure and technical expertise.

However, it is important to note that individuals who want to get into the hosting industry can do so, regardless of the fact that they are in an agency.

Reasons to start a reseller hosting business

1. Quick Start-Up

Traditional hosting necessitates a significant investment in infrastructure, server management, and professional staff, all of which are very costly. However, with reseller hosting, you can start your own web hosting company for a low subscription fee and minimal marketing effort.

All of the necessary components and server infrastructure are already included, allowing you to concentrate on acquiring new clients. So the time to profitability will be significantly shortened.

2. Outsourcing

One of the primary advantages of reseller hosting is the ease with which technical aspects of server management can be outsourced. You do not need to possess any technical knowledge related to server configuration, management, and operations.

This allows you to focus on selling hosting plans while the parent host handles technical operations and server maintenance.

3. Independence in terms of location

You can run your business from any location while utilizing regardless of your server’s location and your customer base.

For example, if your clients are in Europe, you can use a reseller provider that has a data center with servers there. The location of the servers does not depend on your location, but rather on the location of your clients.

What will you get in your reseller hosting plan?

1. Several IP Addresses

Individual website risk exposure is reduced when each website has a unique IP address. If one of your hosted websites is involved in potentially illegal activities or is the target of a cyber-attack, an IP block on that website will have no effect on the others.

This allows you to take on as many clients as possible without doing extensive analysis of the nature and content of their websites.

2. Private Name Server Access

With reseller hosting, you can be the owner of your own DNS nameservers.

Private name servers provide a more robust brand identity, which allows you to build your own reputation as an independent hosting provider.

3. Control Panel Personalization

You can customize the dashboard to reflect your company’s identity. A branded dashboard together with a private name server can help you establish your company and increase customers’ trust.

Why do you need to provide excellent customer service?

While your hosting provider will handle technical server issues, you must ensure that you provide excellent customer service in order to keep your business running.

Since hosting services are available at all times, your clients may require your assistance at any time of day or night. Consider hiring additional staff or utilizing customer relationship management software and automation tools to ensure that you can provide adequate support.

Your customer service is an important aspect in distinguishing you from your competition and ensuring successful operations with satisfied clients.

Challenges that come with choosing the wrong hosting provider

1. Server Control Is Limited

As a reseller, you rely on your hosting company for server access. The hosting provider has complete control over the server and decides the access level the reseller has.

This means you may lack the authority required to resolve technical issues.

If you choose the right provider, this may not be an issue whatsoever. But if you pick a provider that does not resolve server issues in a timely manner, while you cannot do it yourself, well in that case it will be detrimental to your business.

2. Changing Hosts is Difficult

It can be difficult to switch hosts once you have established your reseller business with your preferred hosting provider. This goes together with the previous point. If you don’t pick the right hosting the first time around, more and more issues will arise as your business expands.

Your hosting provider is an important part of your business operations, and losing contact with them could result in the loss of customer data and have an impact on your business. To avoid having to switch providers, focus on finding the best one.

Conclusion

There you have it! This is all the essential information you need in order to decide whether or not you want to start a reseller hosting business.

