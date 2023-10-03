Fashion, Redemption, and the Power of Choice: The Laced Dreams Story

—

One cannot underestimate the influence of footwear in the fashion world. After all, shoes are the foundation on which a style statement is built, often dictating the tone of one’s outfit and playing a vital role in creating those indispensable first impressions.

When it comes to sneakers, in particular, their role extends beyond mere functionality. Over the years, they’ve evolved into cultural icons, leaving their original purpose as athletic equipment only behind. Recent studies have reaffirmed their significance, revealing that these kicks can say more about a person’s style and personality than any other piece of clothing.

“It’s not just about comfort anymore. It’s about making a statement,” says Taylor Tobias , the creative mastermind behind one of Connecticut’s most distinct high-end footwear and apparel stores, Laced Dreams .

Since its inception, Laced Dreams —formerly known as The Plug CT— has attracted the attention of fashion connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

With its spectacular collection, this store, nestled in the heart of the picturesque town of Stamford, has catered to the tastes and demands of an incredibly versatile clientele, showing that footwear is much more than a simple necessity.

The story of the store’s creation is just as inspiring as the man behind its wheel. A true fashion force to be reckoned with, Taylor has had a fair share of life’s trials and tribulations before enjoying his present success. Growing up in an environment darkened by his mother’s addiction struggles and the tragic loss of his father to suicide added layers of immense pain to his life as a youth.

But perhaps the most personal battle he faced was his descent into addiction. For years, as a teenager and later on as a young adult toiling away in the volatile financial sector, Taylor grappled with the chains that bound him, leading to periods of homelessness and despair.

Reflecting on these years, Taylor candidly shares, “I was great at my job. Despite wrestling with substance abuse, I worked on Wall Street and at Citibank, where I was in the top three for every year I worked there. I even started my brokerage firm. But at some point, it all became too much. I couldn’t save money, and the future constantly seemed bleak.”

Faced with uncertainty but unwilling to throw in the towel, Taylor made the conscious decision to seek help. He underwent rehab, attended support groups, and surrounded himself with positive influences. This path to sobriety wasn’t simply about abstinence but about rebuilding his life piece by piece and rediscovering his purpose.

“Shortly after getting sober, I bounced back to finance. I worked as a consultant for a while and, much to my astonishment, this decision became the best I’d ever made,” Taylor reveals.

Indeed, venturing back to finance, though just a brief professional stint, was what enabled Taylor to realize his dreams of giving back to the community that had helped him recover.

After earning a considerable sum from consulting, Taylor decided to establish a sober living environment for all those in need of a helping hand. This Farmington, Connecticut facility has continuously opened its doors to countless individuals to help them turn their lives around— just as Taylor had.

Recognizing a gap in Stamford’s market for exclusive footwear and driven by his newfound purpose, Taylor, a fashion enthusiast from a young age, saw another opportunity. He envisioned a store that would cater to sneaker enthusiasts and resonate with his personal story of redemption. Thus, The Plug CT, rebranded to Laced Dreams in August of this year, was born.

“When I was a kid, I dreamed of having Jordans or Yeezys, but there wasn’t a single store in Stamford where I could get my hands on one of those,” Taylor shares. “Of course, looking back, my family was so poor that it’s unlikely we could’ve afforded them, but I was always frustrated by this gap in our fashion scene.”

The first steps into Laced Dreams clearly show that this is no ordinary store. It’s like setting off on a thrilling journey into a world of top-tier sneakers and apparel. The store’s modern and sleek layout, decorated with displays of hard-to-find and exclusive fashion goods, feels welcoming and awe-inspiring.

Here, customers aren’t just shoppers – they’re explorers traveling through a landscape of standout style and premium quality. The store’s selection allows these adventurers to find the perfect pair that represents their individuality. A handpicked offering from classic staples to the latest trends makes sure that everyone leaves an unforgettable first impression with every step they take.

“We’re not here to just sell sneakers or apparel. We’re here to help people craft their unique identities and express them with pride,” Taylor says.

As the store’s popularity grows, alongside its ever-expanding collection, one thing is certain: this isn’t just another name in the fashion scene. It’s a shining example of success, transformation, and grit.

While its shelves are filled with exquisite goods, what makes it special is how deeply intertwined it is with Taylor’s remarkable life journey. Each pair of sneakers that finds a new home and every customer leaves with a smile are all part of Laced Dreams’ dedication to fashion and a story of redemption.

As Taylor says, “Every step we take has a choice. Laced Dreams is my choice to step forward, to inspire, and to remind everyone that it’s never too late to change your path.”

