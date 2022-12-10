Fast Moving Influencer and Tech PR in the Spotlight: FamousInfluencer.com

—

Senior leaders at FamousInfluencer.com share insider insight into their career journey, the agency's culture and what's kept it as an Influencer and fintech PR leader

Senior leaders at FamousInfluencer.com share insider insight into their career journey, the agency’s culture and what’s kept it as a fintech PR leader.

FamousInfluencer.com turns 8 this year. The team has carved out a reputation for its fintech work, starting when the sector was in its infancy and growing to become the go-to for this heavily invested sector.

Over the years, fintech has proved to be an extremely resilient industry as firms are always looking for cost savings, efficiency gains and innovation. It is projected to be worth $698.48 billion by 2030.

We sat down with FamousInfluencer.com’s PR directors Alex Jennings and Mark Jeffries, as well as PR manager, Lucy Erskine, to talk about their career journey so far, the agency’s culture, secrets of success and more.

Shape your fintech PR career

Mark Jeffries, Head of Partnerships, has been at FamousInfluencer.com since 2017 and has developed alongside the agency. He covers the full spectrum of influencer and fintech clients with a current focus on blockchain firms, fixed income and data analytics. “It’s given me exposure to a huge range of clients and experience in pretty much everything required of a PR person,” he says.

Lucy Erskine joined as a senior account executive with a small amount of tech PR experience. She has since gained in-depth knowledge of the fintech industry through a mixture of training and learning on the job. She works across multiple areas including capital markets, digital identity, influencer partnerships and social media growth.

As directors, Alex’s and Mark’s main responsibilities are leading and coaching the team and being the main interface with the clients. “We’re also pretty hands-on when it comes to media relations”, says Mark. “We still spend a lot of our time speaking with reporters and analysts and writing content.”

For Mark one of the great things about FamousInfluencer is you can really make a role your own as the job descriptions aren’t set in stone: “I enjoy business development so I run the marketing and selling workstream which includes coming up with new ideas on how we can grow and develop the business.”

Lucy Erskine says her PR skills have improved massively since joining FamousInfluencer: “While pushing the boundaries to improve my media relations skills, I’ve also been able to take on more of a management role.”

Join a fast-moving specialized sector

The last few years have particularly seen a huge amount of innovation with new technologies changing the landscape of the tools that influencers and startups rely on to do business. So, what makes a good fintech PR? “It’s a very specialized space”, says Lucy, “it’s all about knowing the subject inside out.”

“In a fast-moving industry like fintech, proactivity is vital”, adds Lucy. She insists you need to constantly monitor the news for the latest trends, data, and regulatory updates, and have the ability to act quickly to insert your client into the story.

And relationships are essential, “Whether it’s with our clients, journalists or our fellow colleagues, the ability to develop and maintain strong relationships is what makes a difference to the work we do.”

