Filip Boksa On How To Start A Home Cleaning Business

—

Today there’s a massive trend in those starting home cleaning businesses. Not too long ago, it seemed we saw everyone starting dropshipping stores, but today the eyes are on those starting in the service industry. With the help of software such as BookingKoala, it’s now more accessible than ever to start a service business such as a home cleaning business. If you want to learn how to start a cleaning business , this article is for you.

Filip Boksa started a home cleaning service in Chicago with his best friend from high school. They were around 19 years old when they began, and by the time Boksa was 22, they crossed over $5,000,000 in combined revenue. Today he will share with us how he did it and what you should do if you’re looking to start in the same or similar industry.

First, you need commitment because nothing happens without the owner giving it their best. If you’re going to start, you have to stick through it and be there for your business every single day. The early stages are the hardest, and you will be required to work a lot. The more time you put in, the better you’ll be. There will be a time later to take a break, but at first, you should push hard and figure out a way to build a stable business that doesn’t require you to be present for all the day-to-day things that burn most owners out.

To do that, you will have to start by finding your first cleaner and building your business a bit of revenue at a time. Then you will find more cleaners and continue adding on clientele. By the time you have 10 cleaners, your business should be very stable, and you will have more freedom to focus on growth. That’s the sweet spot where every owner should aspire to get to. When you have other employees handling customers and putting out the daily fires, you have the time to build your business, and that’s when your life gets easier and better.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Next, you’ll need a cleaning business software to help you get the tools you need to scale a business efficiently and effectively. Good software will give you the power to get up and running within a few days and won’t cost you a lot of money. You won’t need expensive designers and developers to help you do the job. As long as you are willing to learn the software, you can do all that yourself and much more. Don’t let anyone fool you and tell you that you need to spend $5,000 on a website. If you don’t have the money and are looking to launch your entire cleaning business for under $1,000, you can do that. It does not have to be expensive.

Once a website is created, you should look for your first cleaner and then your first set of clients. Finding a reliable cleaner is the most challenging part of building a cleaning business. In all cases, you may need to go through 5 different cleaners before you find 1 that is good and reliable. Once you find the one, you start to fill up their schedule with recurring clients. That is how you build up your business. Once one cleaner has a few regular jobs, you then look for your next one and continue doing so until you have a stable company. After that, most entrepreneurs have the freedom to figure everything else out as long as they are hungry enough to keep growing.

Finding a cleaner and clients shouldn’t be expensive. You can find both through free channels. You may already know people who clean homes for a living, or you can reach out to Facebook groups. The same can be done for finding your first set of clients. Go door to door or see if family members need cleaning regularly. If you don’t have much experience or money, you don’t want to spend money on advertisements because most of the time, you will blow through your budget and end up with no results. Start with free things and work your way up.

You can check out Filip’s blog if you’d like more free help.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with permission from owner Filip Boksa.