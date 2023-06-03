Finding Fulfillment in Your Career with Author and Coach Byron Morrison

—

Byron Morrison, a global coach, and prolific author, has been helping CEOs, entrepreneurs, and high-level business leaders scale their companies and amplify their impact for nearly a decade. Despite his own success in a corporate career, he found himself unfulfilled and looking for more. That’s when he started sharing what he learned fighting his mental barriers and helping leaders navigate the challenges that come with their roles. With his company growing, he is now turning his passion to helping as many people as possible start living with purpose and fulfillment. Through his new book, ‘Maybe You Should Give Up,’ he shares strategies and tactics that he teaches his clients with a hope of helping others unlock their full potential as well. Here are three strategies he teaches to help others walk in their purpose and become the best version of themselves.

Change Your Identity

“What made you who you are today, isn’t going to help you become who you want to be tomorrow,” says Morrison. “If anything, your current thoughts, behaviors and how you feel about yourself is the very thing holding you back.” According to him, figuring out who you need to become and pushing yourself to show up as that version of yourself in everything you do is how you start to change your own internal identity. A change that leads to a massive shift in confidence, momentum, and action toward your goals.

“A client came to me when he recognized that he was the bottleneck in his company. He was taking on too many tasks and it was getting in his way. We had to figure out the leader he needed to become, how they made decisions with confidence, effectively delegated and handled the stress and pressure of running a business. Once he started showing up as that version of himself, the company exploded with growth.”

Morrison wanted to point out that the business didn’t just affect his client’s personal growth, by learning the skills to be a better person, he was able to positively impact his company, his employees and the people he served.

Focus on the Now

Entrepreneurs and business professionals often struggle with an unhealthy obsession with the future. The intense focus on the future often leads to anxiety and stress, inhibiting our ability to function optimally in the present. This was something that Byron had to learn in his own life. “Learning to live in the now,” Morrison suggests, “helps you focus on the action you need to take now to get to the future you want.” When you are able to ground yourself in the present – you are actually able to achieve the goals you have for the future.

Don’t Delay Your Happiness

Delayed gratification is a principle that many glorify as a necessary step to success, but Morrison urges individuals not to confuse it with delaying happiness. “A lot of people are so caught up in the stressors of everyday life that they keep putting off the things they truly want. That’s a problem,” he warns. There is never going to be the right time to focus on these areas of our life, but if we don’t make them a priority, then one day we are going to look back regretting what we didn’t do.

Looking Ahead

Byron Morrison continues to inspire individuals worldwide with his refreshing insights and realistic approach to success.

