Five Ways to Expand Your Broker Business in 2022

The financial system is crowded at the top end – we have four major banks and four major insurance companies with everyone else at a distant fifth and below. If you’re a new broker trying to improve your business, you may have a hard time if the Big 4 banks and insurers take their time in noticing you. So how can you expand your brokerage in 2022 despite the setbacks? This article will show you how.

Create a vision and mission statement

Yes – every business is in business to make money and become successful. But what makes your brokerage different? Why are you in broking? You should sit down and think about your vision for your brokerage and how you intend to make a mark in the industry. This can form part of your mission statement, guiding all your decisions beyond “it’s good for the bottom line.”

Use a finance aggregator

A surefire way to expand your brokerage is to look for a credit aggregation service.

Instead of having to chase them down yourself, aggregation offers you instant access to a lending panel that is already in place but only operates virtually as far as your brokerage is concerned. The Big 4, smaller banks, non-conforming lenders, and even insurance companies are all represented in these aggregators. With the help of all of these, you can offer your customers the same range of options as the “big end” of town brokers.

Aggregation services usually provide professional development and compliance training in order to serve your best interests. It may also offer consumer credit compliance-ready document acceptance and provide credit checks so you can screen new leads and applicants.

Spend time on digital marketing

Nobody can see you if you’re not on the Internet. Incorporating digital marketing strategies may help your brokerage grow, sometimes more quickly than you might expect.

Integrating strategies like Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising, Social Media Marketing, and Content Planning may give your business a leg up on the stiff competition. The typical ROI for pay-per-click advertising is $2 for every $1 spent, and you may increase this ROI by learning about it on your own or hiring a service to handle it for you.

Cultivate a sales culture

Your sales should be “turnkey” – using automation and processes to get people through the door (online or in real life), give them the mortgage broker pitch , and sell the product. You need to hold regular meetings with your sales staff to gain insights into what they deal with – and optimize the processes month by month. The process should be so easy to follow, your new sales staff can replicate their success in no time.

Add more value by selling related products

In order to entice additional customers and grow your business , several brokerages provide complementary services like insurance and vehicle purchase (if you’re providing personal loans) – and the pitch is easier since you can access fleet discounts. If you want to help your customers save money on their gas and electricity bills when they move into a new house, you may provide them with a utility or internet service provider comparison. Make your brokerage stand out from the crowd by providing services that no one else provides.

