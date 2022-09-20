Florida Coldwell Banker Agent Roger Pettingell Endorses Positive Change in Sarasota

—

Respected and professional Coldwell Banker, Roger Pettingell , has announced his involvement in the local Sarasota community through the donation and support of the Child Protection Center in Sarasota. In addition, the Southeastern Guide Dogs and the All Faiths Food Bank are proud to have the support of a long-standing figure in Florida and the overall Sarasota community.

The Top Real Estate Agent in Florida

Roger Pettingell is a name known all across Sarasota and the surrounding areas, as his perseverance through the 2020 housing market garnered excellent service to his clients, both buyers and sellers. The COVID-19 outbreak was riddled with challenges for most of his clients, but Pettingell was able to rise to the occasion and set both a career and community record: closing over $175M worth of homes in individual sales volume, granting him the title of the number 1 agent in two counties: Sarasota and Manatee.

Highly credentialed Roger Pettingell has sold over $2.6 billion worth of luxury property, moving inventory quickly. Some of the key challenges in selling luxury homes is the ability to achieve top dollar sales in a short amount of time. Pettingell offers a one-on-one boutique service for his clients and is there with you from consultation to sale. He attributes his success to his unwavering determination, 33 years of experience, his professional team, and unmatched community involvement and connection.

Why Clients Come Back For More

A brief look at Roger Pettingell’s website shows innumerable clients that were extremely satisfied with his service. It is difficult to find any review that isn’t genuine, heartfelt, and well-thought-out. His most recent record-breaking sale of a luxurious Sarasota mansion broke through the $11.5M mark and was reported on by the Herald Tribune. The clients were amazed and left amazing reviews for other potential clients to see on their websites.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Keywords that feature Pettingell’s 5-star reviews include: well run, well organized, comprehensive, great team, efficient and clear communication. His extensive knowledge helps to improve the beauty of any lot and sell what may have been previously unsellable. His unique approach to careful comparison, choice of marketing methods, and a skilled team that exceeds expectations on both the buying and selling sides.

What Sets Pettingell Apart?

If his determination, community involvement, and 5-star service weren’t enough, Roger Pettingell is the most knowledgeable Coldwell banker real estate agent in his respective counties and Florida itself. Continuously rated the number one agent in his county and always amongst the top 4 in the state and the country, Petttingell has been a top producer for over 10 years. He conducts research and is well-versed in the comparable, legal, and financial data in the Sarasota area.

Pettingell’s personalized attention will arrive promptly, and clients have reported that this is present even before any handshake or deal is made. Pettingell cares about his team and clients- and shows this through his assurance throughout the entire process, as well as to maximize your profits through strong attention to detail and marketing techniques.

Contact Roger today to see the Pettingell difference in your luxury real estate experience.

—

This content is brought to you by Roger Pettingell

Photo provided by Roger Pettingell