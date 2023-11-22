Fostering Community and Industry Growth: Bri-Steel’s Role Beyond Manufacturing

—

In a world that’s continuously changing, businesses that go beyond profit to meaningfully engage with their communities are the ones that truly make a difference. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for such social responsibility, revealing the interconnectedness of the global community and the significant role businesses play in it.

It’s here, at the intersection of community upliftment and industry innovation, that Bri Steel Manufacturing has made a name for itself. As a leading player in the seamless pipe manufacturing industry, this Edmonton, Alberta-based company has always been synonymous with quality and innovation.

In an industry that tends to follow the tested-and-tried processes, Bri-Steel has taken significant strides in championing a revolutionary method known as Thermal Pipe Expansion (TPE) – a hot expansion process allowing the company to increase efficiency and its range of products. This includes the ability not just to produce larger-diameter steel pipes, but also to change their sizes swiftly if an urgent request by a client emerges.

Undeniably, the adoption of this method—which has been long familiar with others in the industry but which has only started seeing actual implementation recently—has given Bri-Steel a seat at the table alongside other piping market giants.

However, Bri Steel’s work extends far beyond their production lines and into the heart of the communities they serve. For its team, business success isn’t measured by balance sheets but by the positive impact made in society.

“We truly believe in creating shared value,” says Bri-Steel Manufacturing President Neil Rasmussen. “Our goal isn’t just to innovate but also to foster growth and sustainability in our community. We want to be a driving force in local development and for job creation.”

Bri-Steel has not only navigated the challenges that came their way, but it has also continued to contribute to the industry and the community despite some stumbling blocks. And no period demonstrates the company’s dedication to improvement than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internally, owing to the company adopting the more efficient and flexible TPE, Bri-Steel could avoid maintenance costs. During the pandemic, this proved crucial – while two of its major competitors closed down, Bri-Steel remained strong.

Most importantly, however, during such a time of uncertainty and global apprehension, Bri-Steel has allocated considerable resources to help revitalize a town that lost a huge manufacturer due to pandemic-time corporate decision-making. “Many people there lost their jobs, so the fact we’re able to give them their jobs back has been wonderful. So many are excited about getting back to work, and witnessing that has been a joy for us.”

Yet, since its inception, Bri-Steel has repeatedly showcased an uncanny commitment to local development. As Rasmussen points out, implementing the TPE process was one aspect of it.

In fact, by adopting a method that was familiar to the North American market, subsequently demonstrating its potential in reshaping the entire industry, Bri-Steel has just paved the way for a streamlined and more sustainable future in seamless pipe manufacturing.

Speaking of sustainability, Bri Steel’s efforts to keep manufacturing locally by moving away from foreign supply chain dependency proved particularly relevant during the pandemic when these foreign chains broke down.

“Keeping things local doesn’t just uplift the economy, but it also has a wider environmental impact,” Rasmussen says. “It allows us to minimize our global carbon footprint by reducing ocean shipping.”

Once a small manufacturer, over the years, Bri-Steel has flourished. This gradual growth also includes the company’s expansion into the U.S. – a country that Rasmussen has been excited about, especially in terms of introducing brand-new manufacturing technology and building cutting-edge factories.

Looking ahead, Rasmussen hopes that he will bring more manufacturing back to the U.S. He maintains that Bri-Steel will continue extending a hand to its communities and that the company’s sustainability goals will remain uncompromised.

Judging by Bri-Steel’s unshakable commitment thus far, the road ahead points to a future where industry growth and societal progress are not just parallel paths but intertwined strands of the same journey.

