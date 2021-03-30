Founder Nathan Zale from Zale Media Answer’s Our Questions Since His Rise Amongst Realtors

—

Since Nathan Zale set the standard for other agencies catering to realtors with his dominant agency “Zale Media”, now having generated over 7 figures in commissions for realtors across the U.S, more specifically, his creation of The Celebrity Agent System, a pattern of questions regarding their services has formed that Nathan would like to clear up, however, not only have we had those questions addressed, but some of our own.

Nathan was born in 1992 – Chicago, Illinois, making him 28. He is the owner of the in-demand agency for realtors, Zale Media. Catering to over 100 requests per day regarding their all-in-one system for generating qualified buyers or, and sellers for real estate agents, a few questions pop up more than others, questions they addressed once and for all today, however – we had a few curious questions of our own.

Starting with the most common questions they receive…

What’s your guarantee?

Nathan Zale: If an agent does not get a sale within 5 months we give their money back. It’s as simple as that. We have been doing this for a long time, we are confident in our system.

How many leads can an agent expect with your system?

Nathan Zale: It depends on the agent’s budget. Unlike most companies we allow our customers to choose how much they want to spend on their marketing and what type of leads they want to generate… buyers or sellers.

What makes you different?

Nathan Zale: There are a few key things that make us different from a lot of the competition. One is our advertising is multiple-channel. Most marketing companies stick to Facebook ads for their clients because it’s the cheapest. We focus on quality so we set up multiple channel ad campaigns that run on all major platforms like Google, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, etc that enable a wide reach to find their ideal customer. Two, don’t use bait to generate leads, a lot of companies run lists of homes to generate their leads for customers, we focus all our ads on intent-based interaction… not just people that are shopping. Three is qualification. We are one of the few marketing companies that allow its customers to choose the types of leads they want to receive. Only want to work with people with a budget over $300k, credit above 650, and timeframe less than 2 months? No problem!

Now, for our questions for Nathan…

Me: What do you do for the agency?

Nathan Zale: I oversee day-to-day operations working closely with our team to make sure things run smoothly and make improvements where we can.

Me: What do you do outside of the agency, hobbies for example?

Nathan Zale: I like to travel and experience new places, learn new languages and spend quality time with my family and friends.

Me: Why is now the time for your company to exist?

Nathan Zale: More than ever realtors need help advertising. The market today is unlike anything we have seen and agents need that extra help to adapt and stay up to date with the current market.

Me: What’s most exciting about your traction to date?

Nathan Zale: What’s most exciting is seeing how many agents’ lives we have impacted with our system. Just to be able to hear stories every day from our customers about the success they are having really reminds me of why I started this business.

Me: Why realtors?

Nathan Zale: I started off as a Realtor and developed this system specifically for my personal real estate business. I found myself obsessing over real estate marketing and soon discovered that this was my true passion. After helping other agents in my office with my system I knew I had something special and that was when I started Zale Media.

