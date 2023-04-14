Four Things Employers Can Do to Enhance The Skills of Their Cybersecurity Professionals

—

The rise of computers and the internet has worked wonders for the business world. But at the same time, it has turned out to be a nightmare. After all, no longer are businesses threatened just by robbers, scams, and frauds in-person. They are also being threatened by them online.

Cyber threats and attacks on businesses have only been increasing over the past few years. With time, this situation will likely worsen. Thus comes the need for employers like you to invest in your cyber security professionals.

Whether it’s getting them to enroll in a cybersecurity graduate program or training them with the help of cybersecurity specialists, they are various ways to help advance their skills.

Here are a few ways employers like you can enhance the skills of your cybersecurity professionals and prepare them to take on whatever challenge awaits your business in cyberspace.

#1 Encourage Them to Pursue a Graduate Degree in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity master’s programs can be useful in preparing your employees for taking on the challenges of cyberspace. One of the major advantages for cybersecurity graduates is that they often specialize in a certain area.

Whether it’s network security or digital forensics, these specializations mean that your employees will be ready to take on special tasks as needed. That means after they’re done with the master’s degree, they can become cybersecurity experts in certain areas and work at your company accordingly.

Consider asking them to enroll in online graduate programs, as doing so will allow them to carry on with their official responsibilities as usual. Besides, since online university classes offer more flexibility, you don’t have to worry about your employee missing work or important meetings because of too many academic commitments.

#2 Provide Cybersecurity Training and Certifications

Employers can provide cybersecurity training and certification programs to their cybersecurity professionals and also ask them to get a postgraduate degree in cybersecurity. This will help them develop the necessary practical skills and knowledge while the postgraduate cybersecurity program handles the more theoretical parts.

Cybersecurity training programs can cover a wide range of topics, including threat detection and response, incident management, penetration testing , risk assessment, and vulnerability management.

You should also offer your employees cybersecurity training through online courses or webinars. Doing this will allow your employees to learn at their own pace and convenience. You can also provide access to cybersecurity resources, such as industry publications and online forums, to keep your cybersecurity professionals updated on the latest trends, developments, and best practices surrounding cybersecurity.

#3 Encourage Cross-Training

Cross-training is one of the best ways to enhance the skills of your office’s cybersecurity professionals. This type of training allows your cybersecurity personnel to learn about different aspects of cybersecurity, including network security, application security, and cloud security. This, in turn, helps them gain a more comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and develop a broader skill set.

Employers can encourage cross-training by providing opportunities for cybersecurity professionals to work on different projects or in different teams. For example, a cybersecurity professional who specializes in network security can work on an application security project to gain experience in that area.

This will not only enhance the skills of your cybersecurity professionals but will also improve collaboration and communication between different teams.

A major benefit of cross-training is that one person can take charge of an area when the other person is absent. That means you no longer have to rely on a single individual to oversee a particular area threatened by cyber attacks.

#4 Provide Opportunities for Hands-on Experience

Without hands-on experience, you can’t get your cybersecurity team to develop the practical skills necessary to take on real-world threats.

Employers can provide opportunities for hands-on experience by offering cybersecurity professionals access to a test environment or a simulated environment. In most cases, the training you provide them will do. Postgraduate university programs also offer a lot of hands-on experience that will come in use.

What you can also do is hold cybersecurity drills at the office where you simulate lifelike cyber-attack scenarios and have your cybersecurity team deal with them in real time. This kind of hands-on experience will test your cybersecurity team’s limits and help you understand how prepared your business is to take on the threats looming in cyberspace.

Skill enhancement is a continuous process, especially when it comes to the ever-changing world of cybersecurity. However, as long as you can follow the suggestions discussed above, your company’s cybersecurity team will be ready to take on whatever cyber threat comes its way.

