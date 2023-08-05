From Infantry to Industry: The Unconventional Journey of Fastik’s CEO Brad Malchuk

—

Navigating the trajectory of career paths often reveals an array of stories, spanning from traditional corporate ladder climbing to unexpected entrepreneurial leaps. At times, these journeys originate from the most unusual starting points, making their final destination all the more impressive.

One such path stands out prominently, a track marked by grit, discipline, and an unwavering spirit. It’s a road that winds its way from the trenches of military service to the corporate boardroom.

An important character in this narrative is Brad Malchuk , a name synonymous with determination and innovative thinking in the manufacturing sector. Yet, before his rise in the industry, Brad dedicated years to a different kind of service.

Born and bred in Vancouver, Canada, Brad started his professional journey in the military, experiencing first-hand the disciplined life of an infantry soldier. His military career was punctuated with rich experiences and lessons, which fostered his unshakeable spirit and honed his leadership skills.

Transitioning from a highly disciplined world to the unpredictable flux of entrepreneurship was challenging, yet Brad embraced it wholeheartedly.

This shift took him toward sales at first. Still, he transitioned into the manufacturing industry – specifically into packaging- after landing a position at Fastik , currently one of the leading forces in the bioplastic and recyclable packaging industry.

Here, Brad discovered an opportunity to innovate and add value, marking the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.

“I’d never intended on becoming an entrepreneur or running my own company, but life really doesn’t always go the way you might have imagined,” Brad shared. “I did four years in the military before going into sales. I eventually joined Fastik, and within just a few years, I went from being an employee to being offered a partnership and becoming the CEO.”

Describing himself as an ‘ambitious and opportunistic risk-taker’, Brad says that his military background played a huge role in shaping the company, fostering a robust and dedicated team primed to overcome any obstacle.

Under Brad Malchuk’s leadership, Fastik has cultivated a constant innovation and adaptability model. The company kept pace with market trends and diversified its product line to meet evolving customer needs. Fastik’s adaptability has been on display as it successfully transitioned from a small, local company to a larger entity capable of serving markets beyond Vancouver.

“Our company operates in a large and highly competitive industry, so as an entrepreneur, I’ve always sought opportunities in the marketplace and developed niches,” Brad says. “To stay ahead of the curve, it’s essential to identify market needs and innovate, which involves inventing new things using chemistry and science.”

Brad’s leadership at Fastik is a study of strategic foresight and calculated risk. Over the years, he and his team have spearheaded a multitude of diversification initiatives, each designed to cater to a distinct market demand. For instance, Fastik’s compostable packaging project in Brazil is one of the few commercial examples available on a large scale.

By driving the development of innovative products like compostable packaging and resealable products, Brad has not only demonstrated a deep understanding of market dynamics but also established Fastik as a forward-thinking leader in the packaging industry.

Looking to the future, Brad Malchuk continues to harness his leadership skills to drive Fastik forward. From exploring advances in materials science to developing next-generation packaging solutions, including the company’s upcoming compostable lattice bags, Brad is committed to keeping Fastik at the forefront of industry innovations. The blend of discipline and agility has been instrumental in Fastik’s success story.

“Life has taught me that paths to success aren’t always straight or predictable,” he says. “The journey I’ve gone through didn’t shape just me. It’s also helped shape Fastik. I think it’s crucial to not just adapt to change – you should anticipate and drive it. In our line of work especially, standing still isn’t an option.”

