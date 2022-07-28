Get Affordable Solar Panel Installation Through The Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative

—

Canada Greener Homes Loan: Solar Panel Financing as low as 0%

Due to a province-wide increase in demand, citizens of Ontario are being encouraged to adopt new forms of renewable energy, such as solar power, to power their homes, reduce their energy usage, and save money. That being said, in an effort to further support our residents in improving the energy efficiency of their homes through the installation of residential solar PV systems , the Federal Government of Canada introduced the “Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative” on June 17, 2022. Through this initiative, homeowners will have access to 0% financing alternatives as well as $5,000 in grants by way of the Canada Greener Homes Grant .

The Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative presents an excellent alternative to traditional financing when it comes to investing in a residential solar panel system for your home. This new initiative allows Canadians to apply for interest-free funding through the Canada Greener Homes Grant, making the shift to renewable energy sources faster and easier! With that in mind, all eligible homeowners can apply for and receive up to a $40,000 loan with 0% financing for 10 years towards energy-efficient upgrades to their primary residences. This includes solar panel installation and other energy-efficient products, which may increase your home’s energy efficiency and save you money on your electricity bills.

To that end, this article will be centered around providing you with the most up-to-date information on how the Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative works, along with how you can directly benefit from this new initiative in relation to solar panel financing. We will also be discussing specific topics such as loan details, eligibility, and how to apply with help from the experts at SolarUp, Toronto based residential solar panel installation company. The aim of this article is to provide you with a greater understanding of the various financing options that are available to you through this new initiative.

The Canada Greener Homes Loan: Your Path to Sustainable

The goal of this new initiative is to make rooftop solar panels, battery storage, and a range of other low-carbon technologies more accessible for Canadian homeowners to invest in by way of providing $4.4 billion in interest-free loans to 175,000 households throughout the country.

The Canada Greener Homes Loan signifies a new component of the Canada Greener Homes Grant Initiative, which began in May 2021 and initially provided grants ranging from $125 to $5,000 to homeowners undergoing eco-friendly retrofits. However, beginning June 17, 2022, the Canada Greener Homes Initiative was extended to include loans ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 per property with payback periods of up to 10 years to qualified homeowners for substantial green retrofits such as:

Solar Panel Systems

Renewable Energy

Resiliency Measures

Home Insulation

Windows & Doors

Air Sealing

Space & Water Heating

Thermostats

*Please visit the Canada Greener Homes Loan eligible products and installations website for additional information on qualifying home energy-efficiency improvements.

Moreover, by aiding Canadians in making their homes more energy efficient, the Government of Canada is making it easier for people to reduce their energy expenses and live more affordably. This new initiative will also contribute to cutting down on pollution, providing employment opportunities, and paving the way for a cleaner future for all Canadians. After all, environmental action begins at home!

That being said, this new program is currently available to qualified applicants who are planning qualifying green upgrades to their property and active applicants who are in the pre-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation stage through the Canada Greener Homes Grant. However, from August 31, 2022, eligibility will be expanded to include homeowners who have already received a grant or sought a post-retrofit EnerGuide review under the Canada Greener Homes Grant and want to apply for any remaining eligible retrofits that they intend to pursue but have not yet begun. With that in mind, it’s important to ensure that you have read and thoroughly understand all of the loan information and qualifying conditions for this new project before applying for the Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative. Please continue reading for more information.

What Are the Loan Details?

Maximum Amount: $40,000

Minimum Amount: $5,000

Repayment Term: 10-year, interest-free

Loan Type: Unsecured Personal Loan with Approved Credit

The Canada Greener Homes Loan is offered in conjunction with the Canada Greener Homes Grant as part of the Canada Greener Homes Initiative. As part of this initiative, a maximum of one loan is offered per qualified property and homeowner. That being said, grants and loans are not available to landlords, tenants, or anybody who has already started or completed a retrofit. Furthermore, houses erected within the past six months are ineligible for the financing. When you apply for the loan, you will be asked to supply financial information in order to demonstrate your ability to repay the loan.

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

The Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative is ideal for homeowners who want to invest in a residential solar power system. That being said, if you are looking to apply to the Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative, there are a few eligibility requirements that you should take under advisement prior to beginning the application process. They are the following:

You must apply for and be qualified for the Canada Greener Homes Grant.

You must be a Canadian homeowner with a primary residence in Canada that is one of the following:

single or semi-detached house.

row or townhouse

mixed-use building

all season cottages

mobile home on a permanent foundation

A permanently moored floating home

small multi-unit residential building of (3 stories or less with a 600m2 or less) *

Residential portions of mixed-use buildings (except multi-unit residential buildings over 3 stories or over 600 m2 in footprint) *

You performed a pre-retrofit examination of your house on or after April 1, 2020.

You have good credit and are not in any of the following situations:

A consumer proposal

An orderly payment of debt program

A bankruptcy or equivalent insolvency proceeding.

NOTE: You will not be eligible for the loan if you have already started or finished retrofitting your property. The same is true if your retrofit was not recommended by an energy consultant. More information on eligibility may be found online.

Steps on How to Apply

If you are eligible to participate in this new initiative program, your next step will be to go through the application process in order to obtain funding towards energy-efficient retrofits to your home. Thankfully, applying for the Canada Greener Homes Loan has never been easier with help from the highly trained specialists at SolarUp. As part of their services, SolarUp aids clients who want to apply for a loan or grant through the Canada Greener Homes Initiative.

That being said, if you’re looking to apply for the Canada Greener Homes Loan by way of the Canada Greener Homes Initiative, for interest-free financing on eligible energy-efficient modifications of up to $40,000, follow these 8 easy steps listed below.

Step 1: Apply to the Canada Greener Home Grant

Step 2: Receive a pre-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation

Step 3: Plan out your energy-efficient retrofits and obtain contractor quotes, from your solar installer

Step 4: Complete and submit your loan application form through your Canada Greener Homes Grant account

Step 5: Complete advised retrofits and retain a copy of all your receipts and invoices

Step 6: Receive and EnerGuide post-retrofit evaluation

Step 7: Receive your loan funding

Step 8: Gradually begin your loan repayment

CONCLUSION: Get the Funding Your Need with Help from SolarUp!

Given that Ontario has Canada’s fifth-highest potential for solar energy output, indeed, innovative ways of self-generation from solar power are a critical component in lowering future hydro rates while fulfilling the province’s rising electrical demand. To that end, we hope that after reading this article, you will understand why this new initiative is so important and valuable to the Canadian government and its citizens.

For those who are interested in installing a residential solar panel system on their property, SolarUp can assist you in obtaining the funding you require by way of the Canada Greener Homes Loan Initiative. They handle everything from permitting, regulatory, and financial applications through the purchase and installation of your household solar system. This makes obtaining the solar financing you require all that much easier. Go green today!

