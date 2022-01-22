Global Fraud Protection – Is Your Broker a Trading Scam?

—

Usually, when asking people about investing, their first response comes with a dose of hesitation. And when we are trying to locate the source of this hesitation, it’s always the same. People are worried they could be scammed. After reading too many bad stories and hearing too many negative experiences, it doesn’t surprise us. So, how do you know if your broker is a scam?

Types of Forex and Crypto Broker Scams

For a start, let’s see what type of scams there are. Once you learn to recognize them, you won’t fall for them.

The first and most common type of scam is conducted by an unregulated brokerage. Since nowadays there are literally thousands of forex scam brokers, regulators can’t control them all. Sometimes, some of the illegal companies slip the regulator’s eye and start conducting a scheme. Therefore, looking for a broker’s regulation is the best way to protect yourself.

Besides, we’ve got reports about fake trading platforms. Once you get a call from the broker and deposit your money, you are logged in to your online trading account, and everything seems fantastic. Don’t be surprised to discover it’s all just a fake website.

Of course, we need to mention the good old Ponzi scheme. Invented a long time ago but still working for fraudsters all around the globe. Your broker might approach you to bring friends and family into the business, promising you a percentage or a bonus from their accounts. However, you will never see a penny out of it.

We feel obligated to talk about offshore companies as well. Even though not every offshore company is necessarily a scam, most of them are. And that is the reason to choose an offshore country for headquarters. Make sure to inform yourself well and read all of the reviews before opening an account with such.

There is a cause for Global Fraud Protection and similar websites to exist. Their goal is to provide you with the relevant information in regards to your trading company, including their method of operation and their regulation. If you understand from reading Global Fraud Protection reviews that your broker is not regulated, offshore, or conducting a Ponzi scheme, you should file a report instantly.

Global Fraud Protection Goals

As mentioned, Global Fraud Protection, as the name itself suggests, was founded with the utmost goal of protecting clients from fraud. Yes, there are many fraudsters and many different techniques they can use, but Global Fraud Protection’s experts are here to uncover the plot and expose the naked truth.

First of all, you should recognize the scammer using their website. The company takes care to publish all the relevant regulatory warnings along with the analysis of a vast number of brokerages. Once you find your broker on the list, you can gather all the necessary intel. Especially if you’re new to trading and your goal is to be an amateur trader with an occasional income, you need to know whether you can trust the company and its account manager. Global Fraud Protection is questioning employees’ actions towards investors, deducting if this particular company will satisfy your needs and manage your funds appropriately.

Besides, if you already fell victim to an online trading scam broker, Global Fraud Protection will help you beat the scam and get your money back. Over the years, the company employed experts from different fields to assist clients with disputes.

Regardless of the fact whether you are about to start trading or have a lot of experience in the financial market, Global Fraud Protection reviews will be priceless for you while choosing your next brokerage.

