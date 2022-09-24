How can an SEO copywriter help you to grow your business?

—

Do you always think about business growth? If YES, you aren’t alone because many others like you. In today’s world, it’s impossible to excel without having a digital marketing strategy. So, I hope you have heard about the term SEO, which stands for search engine optimization. If everything is on track, but the content copy isn’t that good, you won’t be able to grab attention. The powerful copywriting can boost conversion, help to earn more customers, and improve google rankings. Still, many people feel confused about this term and think it’s only for digital marketers. But the reality is the opposite, and let’s break down the basics.

What is SEO copywriting? A breakdown of the definition:

SEO copywriting is a copy of content that you write for your audience. The content should be engaging for the readers and optimized with suitable keywords. Google shows us a few relevant results after entering a search query. So, these results pages show because of search engine optimization. If we look at the trends, then the attention span of the audience has fallen; that’s why it’s crucial to attract people in less time. According to the Microsoft study, the average attention span is:

12 seconds in 2000 8 seconds in 2020

It means now we used to focus for a short period, and one of the most powerful strategies is SEO copywriting. Professional copywriters enhance your content’s effectiveness, which later helps rank high.

How do copywriters optimize content?

After the initial introduction now, you understand the term SEO copywriting. Mainly, copywriters play with the words and keywords to rank content higher than their competitors. We can say SEO copywriting is a mixture of science and creativity. Here are the following sections where copywriters focus on optimization:

They know how to incorporate the right keywords in the right place

The main aim of copywriters is to include keywords naturally in the content

A copywriter knows how to write different stages of a buyer’s journey professionally

But remember that an ordinary copywriter is different from an SEO writer. Here is the following flow chart that shows the expertise that you need for simple copywriting:

Search engines are constantly changing and want the best result for their audience. So, a copywriter’s job is to focus on the keywords and naturally add bullet points, headers, and calls to action. The main aim of the content is to deliver quality to the audience, as it’s the only way to grab more attention.

How can an SEO copywriter help you to grow your business?

Recently, Google hired more than 100,000 employees to sniff out keyword stuffers. So, if an ordinary person writes content, he will stuff the content with keywords. But this isn’t the right approach; that’s why you should hire a copywriter to achieve high google ranks. Here are the following reasons in which a copywriter can help your business to grow:

Help to save money:

The benefit of hiring an SEO copywriter is a reduction in the cost. Businesses hire paid advertisers to attract customers and appear on the first page of Google. So, when people click on these links, your business will get up to 53% organic traffic. However, it’s a great deal to grab 53% more organic traffic by hiring a good content writer. High-quality content attracts more customers than paid search engine ads.

A compelling call to action:

Professional copywriters know how to use their words appropriately. So, a content writer does the research and incorporates popular keywords in the article. Moreover, in content writing, backlinks and influential ranking factors contribute a lot to bringing organic traffic to the website. Thus, the copywriter writes a compelling call to action and knows how to link content with reputable third-party sources. So, an SEO copywriter can deliver all this and much more.

Better keyword research:

The job of an SEO expert is to find keywords that are low in competition but can bring more traffic. So, if your company is struggling, then you can do smart outsourcing of expert SEO content writers. Keyword research is a significant factor, and you can use different paid or unpaid tools for this purpose. Moreover, try to target long-tail keywords instead of short ones.

Help to generate natural backlinks:

SEO copywriting helps to generate more backlinks for your small business. You earn high rankings and more leads if the content is fully optimized. It makes data visibility easier, and content becomes more shareable. If your page is number one, your small business can earn backlinks between 5%-14.5% each month.

Drive more traffic:

The organic search engine ranking is one of the most significant factors driving more traffic. But if the copy of your content isn’t optimized and reasonable, you won’t be able to bring more traffic. The optimization efforts boost rankings that ultimately increase conversion rate. However, a good content writer ensures these things:

Content is optimized with relevant keywords

Proper content formatting

Internal links

External links

And most importantly, informative content

If you want to track the results of hiring a copywriter in monetary terms, adopt the bookkeeping habit. The main aim is to record income and expenses like a paystub generator .

Reduce bounce rate:

If your website contains irrelevant and outdated content, your visitors will feel bored. However, as a result, they will quickly leave the site, which is termed a Bounce rate. So, if there is more bounce rate, it will result in dropped rankings. But an expert copywriter knows how to make content enjoyable and informative by dividing it into different sub-sections and headings. Above all, you must increase engagement by writing meaningful content.

Your business needs to understand your customer’s needs as it plays a significant role in having a successful business. Once you start speaking customers’ language, they will pay attention to your goals and problems and bring more business. In business, the primary aim of copywriting is to close more sales, and you can do this by solving customers’ problems.

