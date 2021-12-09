How Can You Simplify the Work of an Aspiring Businessperson? The Alex Reinhardt Academy Team Advises Using Six Services

—

Are you starting your project? Then we're here for you! We recommend reading this selection of the best services that can simplify your work and business. Most of them are free, so be sure to save or bookmark this article so you don't lose them!

Fast communication with customers

The free Re: plain app will put a webchat on your website to help visitors submit feedback, contact you or your managers, and leave consultation requests. The service will make it much easier to communicate with potential clients and set up prompt communication with them. In addition, messages from users can come to you via messenger or email aggregators. For Re: plain to be activated on your website, simply insert a special code into one of the resource blocks.

Automate customer interaction

A service you are probably already familiar with is amoCRM. It is a software package that allows you to fully automate work with clients. It’s easy enough to integrate into a website ecosystem, integrating existing customer bases into an online shop, creating reminders, collecting statistics, generating information on unique transactions, sending newsletters, and managing to help with various technical issues.

The software is chargeable but (compared to competitors) is inexpensive – the minimum plan will cost you $6-8 per month.

Creating ads

The Supa service helps you create adverts for social media. It replaces several programs and allows you to work on your creativity even if you’re far removed from the world of advertising. All you need is to understand what you want to achieve and what kind of reaction you want to provoke in your consumers. The video builder will suggest tools to suit your needs, find stills and audio tracks, merge them, and won’t bog down your laptop. That’s because Supa performs all the operations itself. Paid features will let you use video and audio in higher quality and download the resulting clip in multiple formats.

Working with SEO

SEO is a headache for many aspiring entrepreneurs. Download SERPstat. It's an app for auditing your website, monitoring its position in search engines, analyzing backlinks, the semantic core and – of course – your competitors. Keep your direct competitors in sight!

Employee assessment

The Proaction.pro platform provides online tools for staff appraisal, statistical purposes, testing, motivation, loyalty and satisfaction mapping. You can also use it to analyze the speed of new employee onboarding and its effectiveness. It may seem that the service can replace an entire HR department, but unfortunately, it is unlikely to take the whole load when scaling the project. However, for small companies, it would be a lifesaver!

Employee monitoring

Do you work with a distributed team? If so, then you need an employee monitoring service – for example, CrocoTime. It will record all freelancer’s activities performed on the laptop for a certain period. For instance, you will see what programs the employee uses, how many calls they make (yes, the application integrates with IP telephony), whether they are overloaded or not, over productive or lazy, etc. The first fortnight of using the service is free, then the analysis of one employee’s data will cost about $5-$6 per month.

Another application that Alex Reinhardt Academy graduates actively use is Planado. The service monitors employees working on the road, tracks their routes, generates photo reports, and prompts employees about the schedule of their next meeting. The free version, which includes software for two employees and one manager, allows you to become familiar with the app — a one-month subscription costs around $10.

Not only websites, applications, and services can become a catalyst for business development but also the unique knowledge gained from business sharks.

This content is brought to you by Author: Reinhardt Academy

Shutterstock