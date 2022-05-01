How Dave Whichard and His FFL Velocity Team are Changing Lives

—

In today’s society, some people work just for the sake of working. They don’t have a passion that drives them; because of this, their lives are less fulfilling than they could be. Dave Whichard knows this all too well as he was one of those people before discovering his true passion: Life Insurance. Now he spends every day inspiring others to live out their passions so that their families will never want for anything again. Dave serves as the president of Family First Life (FFL) Velocity and an Executive Board Member of Family First Life USA.

After 21 years in the insurance industry, Dave Whichard found his passion when he got involved with Family First Insurance. He was so inspired by the business that he decided to start his own agency, Family First Life (FFL) Velocity. From an initial team of two writers, Dave skillfully scaled his business and grew the team to 800 active agents in two years. In 2021, FFL Velocity had 1400 total agents protecting families. Today, FFL Velocity is one of the fastest-growing agencies in the Family First Life network. The company has also earned multiple awards, such as the 2020 All-American Award, 2020 Hall of Fame Producer, and 2021 Hall of Fame Agency.

Dave Whichard’s company uses an innovative approach to life insurance, allowing his agents to flourish while still being able to cover families who may need life insurance the most. As the director of his team, Dave teaches the agents how to find their passion and make it their business. He also equips them with every tool and resource they need to succeed in the business, grants them a hassle-free onboarding process, and gives them access to the best leads and top carriers.

Lack of experience does not lock anyone out of FFL Velocity. Dave welcomes every willing and hard-working agent to his team and helps them grow on the job. The company pays for the agent’s insurance test prep work, hands them the tools, and mentors them to master the learning curve. In addition, the agent gets to start at an unrivaled contract level in the industry and earns generously high commission compensation.

Unlike most insurance companies, Family First Life does not cut corners by skimping on payouts or denying claims. The franchise works with large, A-rated insurance companies, and there are no middlemen. That means that clients are protected by a company everyone recognizes, and the agents will never have to jump through hoops for their hard-earned cash. The agents receive their commissions directly in their bank accounts every day.

Teamwork is another pillar of the Family First Life network, guaranteeing that new agents start to earn handsomely in as little as a month. According to Dave, the team is more like a family, with top agents taking the coachable newcomers under their wings and mentoring them to success. That openness contributes to the winning culture at FFL, something everyone can gain from in their insurance career.

With his team, Dave is able to make an impact on everyone’s life through Family First Life Insurance and also provide for himself and his family. His mission is to create a long-lasting legacy, one that will outlive him and continue impacting lives for years to come. He also wants to be able to continue to give back to various charities and communities across the country.

