How Does SEO Affect Your Website and Why Should You Invest in It

—

If you’ve been in the tech world for a while now, you might have heard the term “SEO”. it gained quite popularity and has been a business venture as well. SEO is a tool to boost up your website’s performance and increase overall rankings. Let’s take you through what SEO is and how it helps you gain popularity and increase the efficiency of your website.

What is SEO?

SEO is known as Search Engine Optimization. The websites that follow SEO guidelines, appear on top google searches when you type in something. And, there is SEO reporting software that lets you know the current situation of your website and all its stats are compiled in report form for your viewing ease.

With the help of these SEO reports, you can check what you are missing in your webpage, whether it be catchy titles or funky keywords, these reports have got your back!

If your webpage is down the page, then the chances are that you will have less traffic. No one scrolls to the very bottom of the search page and most people click a link from the first five top searches. Hence, right off the bat, we get an idea of how SEO might be a help to our website.

Using such a reporting tool boosts up website traffic and rankings which gives more publicity to your website.

Why you should invest in SEO

After seeing the SEO audit reports, you can tell that you require improvement. Now let’s walk you through the many reasons people invest in this phenomenon called SEO.

Rankings

The basic benefit of SEO is the increase in ranking. Google places more appropriate search pages on top, so it’s key that your website seems relevant. Due to these increased ratings, you get a larger crowd visiting your website daily. It seems that you have hit the jackpot and whatever you are putting out is getting seen by millions of people online.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rankings are a great way to increase popularity if your website is new. it also ensures that you are getting more profit due to the website traffic.

Efficiency

After SEO your website has a new swing to it. Every function of your website is improved, made better to provide an immaculate experience. Its efficiency is like never seen before and your web pages load up faster than before. Your website strains the device less and stops glitching. It’s polished, mind-boggling. The web pages loading at a faster pace along with other improvements is due to the deletion of extra useless pages that served no purpose and were just dragging your website down, ruining its quality.

Myths about SEO

Here are some things you might have heard about SEO that are false:

Key optimization

Many people think that key optimization is the most important part of SEO. However, it’s not exactly the truth. Although keywords play an important role in optimizing your website, it’s also completely okay if you don’t only focus on them. You can still write the content you intend to write in the first place, without spamming these keywords for maximum exposure. You will still get the same response.

SEO is a fast process

Many scammers try to sell the concept of “SEO in just a few hours” or “SEO the fastest way” and as much as we want this to be true, it’s not. SEO is a time-consuming project which takes dedication and training. Mostly, you are required to have a degree in computer science to complete the SEO process. It takes time and can sometimes take several days or even a week.

Your content quality doesn’t matter

People say that if you use keywords in your website repeatedly, you will see great results. However, this is far from the truth. Google is constantly looking for better content to show to the public. Only the most appropriate web pages end up in top-ranked results for searches, hence it is immensely important that after SEO you don’t compromise on your content and slack off just because you think you don’t need good content anymore.

You do need good content to attract readers and visitors. If your content is mediocre but is spammed with keywords, you’re most likely to lose your traffic as they become uninterested and leave to find some better-written page.

Wrapping it up

You must be mindful and have an SEO professional to help and guide you along the way. It’s always better to research before you do something and figure out what your game plan is. But then again, SEO is a long process that requires patience and resilience to get it done.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Sajalai.