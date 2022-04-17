How Jimmy Bennett is Empowering Entrepreneurs With Simply Success Academy

—

“Rags to riches” stories have always been popular throughout history. From moves to books, these tales of relentless dedication and diligence overcoming the odds have resonated with people from all walks of life. This is because the struggle is a part of life in some way or the other. The ones who managed to overcome it with hard work have become role models for others.

The real-life journey of Jimmy Bennett is one such inspiring story that people can relate to. The young serial entrepreneur started his journey from the streets of the U.K. Now he is sharing his hard-earned experiences and knowledge with more passion-driven people through his business coaching platform “ Simply Success Academy ”.

Jimmy Bennett never had faith in the education system that failed to recognize his entrepreneurial skills. Jimmy was kicked out of school because he was caught selling sweets, instead of being seen as a self-starter. At 15, he was a school dropout and soon became homeless sleeping on park benches. Because Jimmy’s teachers told him he can never be successful, he started believing the same. Before he knew it, he was involved in a gang and got into trouble with the law. In addition to that, Jimmy was desperately trying to escape the grip of alcoholism and narcotics and was diagnosed with an incurable auto-immune disease. This was when Jimmy’s life hit rock bottom and he decided to bounce back.

Desperate to prove the nay-sayers throughout his life wrong, Jimmy became focused on self-development. He read books that guided him through a journey of self-discovery and changed his life forever. He started his entrepreneurial journey by selling items on E-bay and soon mastered the art of sales to start his venture. Today, Jimmy is a renowned name in crypto and forex. He now has several successful business ventures without any formal academic degree.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In addition to being an accomplished entrepreneur, Jimmy is also a motivational speaker. He has hosted globally renowned personalities like Les Brown and Jordan Belfort, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The young entrepreneur wants to start a new phase in his career as a mindset coach to other aspiring entrepreneurs and passion-driven people. Even after a series of accomplishments Jimmy never forgot his challenging past and where he came from. Now he wants to turn around and lend a helping hand to those who are in a similar situation.

Simply Success Academy is an initiative by Jimmy to connect visionaries and entrepreneurs and help them grow in their niches. He wants people to hone their skills and develop expertise to explore all areas of success. As the founder and CEO of Simply Success Academy, Jimmy wants the members to know that an academic degree is not the ultimate key to success in life. He wants to create a community of like-minded people who are willing to work towards a common goal and are not afraid of failure.

Simply Success Academy has a team of top educators including multi-millionaire entrepreneurs, property developers, investors, e-commerce experts, and more. The platform is helping members to develop a steady source of earning through fool-proof strategies of stock investment, crypto trading, or passive income-creating software. The academy has seen exponential growth in membership because of its specialized tools and resources to help people in their day-to-day lives.

Jimmy is optimistic about the growth of Simply Success Academy which has created such a strong community in less than a year of its inception. To take his initiative further, Jimmy has also authored a book titled “Zero to 100” that is dropping soon. Considering his progressive ventures so far, Jimmy’s next move with his business coaching academy is likely to transform millions of lives from rags to riches.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter