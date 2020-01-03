How Men Can Build Resiliency and Manage Business Stress

—

I see many men making the same mistakes in business over and over, burning themselves out, and not getting the results they’re looking for. Resiliency is important to build in business because mistakes will happen regardless, even when business strategy changes. Stress is an inevitable part of running a business, but how you show up when times get hard is what counts, and because business stress easily leaks over into personal life, it’s of the utmost importance to manage it. I recommend the following two techniques for men to build resiliency in their businesses and also in their personal lives when business isn’t going as well.

1. Surround yourself with people who motivate you.

It sounds cliche, but you truly are the average of the five people you spend the most time around. If most of your friends have jobs or run businesses that aren’t doing well, it’s going to seep into your own experience, and you also won’t have much to fall back on when times get hard. You need a strong group of friends who are also in the throes of business hardships.

It can be really hard for men to talk about their problems and struggles, but doing so in a mastermind or a networking group committed to solving business problems can make this far easier. In these settings, all of the men are open about their problems. You’re supposed to be vulnerable. But, also remember that you can find the same support without having to pay a mastermind admissions fee! Make sure you have a core list of people you can call for advice, or people who will come to your office on a moment’s notice to help you solve a problem.

If you don’t yet have this list, events and summits are a great way to network. Lead with, “how can I help you?” in order to establish trust. Keep in mind that your male entrepreneur friends might not always ask for help when they need it – it’s up to you to create a culture where they feel safe to do so, perhaps by being the one who asks for help yourself!

2. Prioritize focus.

Secondly, it’s far harder to manage stress when your focus is all over the place. Especially when you have a long to-do list, you’ll never get the work done if you’re always consuming instead of producing. Execution is key.

Keep your focus a priority by doing everything that makes you the most productive. This will likely include working out, meditating, and eliminating all types of distractions. I, for one, always keep my phone and social media away from myself until I get my most important task of the day done, which I do in the mornings. That way, the rest of the day is free to tie up loose ends. If you’re stressed but you keep getting distracted by phone calls and social media notifications rather than devoting your full brain power to deal with it, you’ll never get ahead. You’ll also never be fully present, which means you won’t be present with your friends or family, either.

There are specific diets you can go on that also naturally promote focus, too. It’s all about what works best for you and what makes you feel best. But, it’s necessary to show up as the best man you can be in all areas of your life. And business influences so many of those areas.

