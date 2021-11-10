How New Brands Can Sell on TikTok Without Overselling

—

A business must know how to market itself without annoying the customer. When a new business wants to market itself on social media platforms, they often face a lot of challenges. When starting out, you need to find ways to reach out to the customer on social media platforms. One such platform that gives you the liberty to be creative in the vertical video space is TikTok. It’s smartphone-friendly with many active users. TikTok gives you the liberty to get creative while talking about your product or services. Doing so will drive sales and help you with TikTok lead generation. However, the average viewer wants to distance itself from ads on these social media platforms due to the habit of overselling.

Let’s understand different ways new brands and businesses can sell on TikTok without overselling.

Collaborate with influencers

The best way for a business to blend in on TikTok would be to collaborate with influencers to market your product. How do you find yourself the correct influencer to collaborate with? Check the demographics and statistics under the analytics of your TikTok account, this will give you a rough idea of your audience base. The data that you get must match your target audience. Similarly, you need to scout for an influencer who has a similar set of viewers who would be interested in your product. This way the influencer has an option to blend your product in on their content. It usually has a high impact on the viewer based on the storytelling skills of the influencer.

You can also ask the influencer to feature on your account and use the product. The audience will notice a recognizable face and will instantly feel connected. An influencer has a high number of followers, if you create enough curiosity you can manage to make the most of the collaboration by boosting your sales as well as engagement on your TikTok profile. If it works well for you then try collaborating more often to establish a brand image through the influencer. Sometimes you can ask the influencer to come up with an idea to enhance creativity in the video featuring your product.

Come up with hashtag challenges

What does the audience like to do on TikTok? The answer is trends and challenges. A business can come up with a challenge that works well with a catchy hashtag to boost sales. To do so you must observe the market trends for a while before deciding upon the kind of challenge you would want to create. Once you’re sure about the way trends and hashtags work you can start brainstorming ideas that work well for your brand. While keeping the brand image in mind you need to come up with ideas that will help you sell your product easily.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

TikTok typically promotes dance steps and funny, relatable videos. You can include a hook step in your challenge with a catchy hashtag to go along with a popular song while placing your brand somewhere within these three elements. When you combine these essential elements in your video you are bound to create a presence on TikTok as the trend catches on. You can host a contest along with the challenge where you give away your product to the best TikTok videos on the challenge using your hashtag. This strategy is bound to work and boost sales as the participants shall also get to use the product and know about your business.

Create branded filters or lenses

A brand can create their custom lens on TikTok using the feature for branded lenses. It gives you the option to create AR filters, 3D objects, and other face filters that help to uplift your brand. It’s similar to some of Snapchat’s features. When you create a brand lens, it will expose you to a mass audience on TikTok and your brand will gain recognition. If you create quality filters they’re bound to go viral as the audience loves using filters.

Once you are done with creating the branded filter, associate a challenge with it along with using an influencer. This will make sure you are the talk of TikTok for the week. As smaller creators would follow the influencers using your branded filter a wave will be followed by the viewers participating in the challenge. Throughout this, your brand will be visible every time someone uses the lens as you smartly created a branded lens that has your brand image and color tones.

You will get better while practicing these ways to sell your product without overselling on TikTok. The way you make your videos will still make a huge difference. You need to stand out with your editing style so you will need an online video editor that can help you create eye-catching videos throughout your business journey.

—

This content is brought to you by Zia Hassan

Shutterstock