How Serial Entrepreneur Alexandre Bonvin Established Audacia Group

Alexandre Bonvin understands what customers want. His e-commerce expertise is evident through his company, Audacia Group, which has 16 online brands under its umbrella. Since 2018, Bonvin has acquired these brands and empowered them to grow with increased resources and training. The Audacia Group has become known for innovation and creativity when expanding brands and bringing Switzerland to the forefront of e-commerce.

Bonvin established Audacia Group in 2018, beginning with a strong focus on innovative online retail brands. The group has seen substantial growth since its inception, with Bonvin rapidly acquiring 15 other e-commerce brands to build Audacia’s diverse portfolio. The group now successfully manages brands across several industries, including clothing, jewelry, beauty, and more. Bonvin’s pioneering decision to tokenize Audacia’s shares on the blockchain was a significant move. Audacia was one of the first companies to employ this strategy, benefiting greatly from Bonvin’s forward-thinking approach.

Creativity and innovation are part of Audacia’s strategy. Daring digital customer experiences and operational excellence are essential to growing Audacia’s brands. The group empowers brands to reach their full potential through creative problem-solving and forward-thinking. Bonvin plans to continue to acquire more brands and expand his existing ones to make Audacia Group synonymous with Swiss e-commerce.

While Switzerland may not yet stand out as a hub for e-commerce, Bonvin chose his native Valais as the headquarters of Audacia for several reasons. Staying connected to his roots was important to him, and living a slower-paced lifestyle in Valais was crucial to his success. Finding a strong work-life balance and encouraging others to do the same is part of Audacia’s foundation. Taking breaks from the hustle and bustle of the business world has contributed to Audacia’s success. Bringing more jobs and talent to Valais was another part of Bonvin’s strategy. He loved the lifestyle in Switzerland and felt a responsibility to his hometown to improve its economy.

Bonvin’s love for Switzerland has not prevented him from dreaming big and going international with his business. He attended the London School of Economics and MIT Sloan before returning to his hometown to start Audacia. His international education not only made him appreciate Switzerland’s approach to life but also gave him the skills to bring the global business world home. Bonvin’s expertise in real estate, private equity, and business administration provided the perfect foundation to create Audacia Group .

Growing brands to their full potential is Bonvin’s passion, which is evident in the success of Audacia Group. Their 16 brands have reached over 2.3 million customers and distribute products to more than 45 countries worldwide. The team at Audacia has notably advanced the market position of several brands, including the leading cannabis retailer in France. Their effective buy-and-build strategy has elevated brands such as IdealVoyance, SweetPlaid, and Stickerkid to industry leader status.

As Audacia’s portfolio continues to grow, the company is establishing itself further as a leader in global e-commerce. Audacia is poised to become a leader in Switzerland and around the world.

