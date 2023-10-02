How Silverbird Revolutionizes Trade by Leveraging KYC and Banking Technology

–

The traditional trade sector, including local shops and markets, is crucial to local economies but faces several challenges, most notably in banking. Access to credit is often difficult for these small retailers due to insufficient financial history or collateral. This lack of financial support hampers their ability to modernize, adopt new technologies, and compete with larger retail and e-commerce platforms.



Regulatory issues and supply chain inefficiencies also pose challenges, but it’s the financial constraints that most critically affect their growth and sustainability. These banking troubles are a significant hurdle that needs urgent attention for the sector to thrive.

The Importance of KYC in Modern Trade

KYC, or «Know Your Customer», is a critical process in finance that verifies the identity of clients engaging with financial institutions. It serves as a cornerstone in reducing illegal transactions like money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud. By collecting and analyzing personal and financial information, KYC helps banks spot suspicious activities, thereby enhancing security.

The importance of KYC extends beyond legal compliance; it is key to building trust and legitimacy in financial relationships. It assures customers that their investments are secure, helps institutions meet regulatory standards, and adds transparency to financial dealings. Overall, KYC is indispensable for maintaining the integrity and safety of the financial ecosystem.

Leveraging Advanced Banking Technology for Trade

Silverbird, a fintech firm founded by Max Faldin, aims to fill the gap left by traditional banks that often overlook SMEs. Faldin noticed that conventional banks often sidelined SMEs due to perceived risks and lack of collateral.



The stringent requirements for credit approvals and high fees had turned banking into an unwelcome maze for smaller businesses. Faldin saw that this not only hampered the growth prospects for SMEs but also created a significant impediment in economic development at large.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Silverbird’s Adoption of Cutting-Edge Banking Technology

Driven by Faldin’s observations of the challenges these businesses face, including stringent credit requirements and high fees, Silverbird employs cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain to democratize financial services. By addressing these obstacles, Silverbird is not only leveling the financial playing field for SMEs but also fostering their global economic empowerment.



Silverbird provides a hassle-free, fully online onboarding experience, eliminating the need for in-person interviews or branch visits. This allows business owners to handle their finances from anywhere, without having to disrupt their operations or leave their home country. Our transactions are lightning-fast, completed in mere seconds rather than days.



With coverage in 200 countries, we offer the flexibility you need; there’s no need to tweak your supply chain to fit your bank’s limitations. Plus, we have no transactional caps—our compliance team’s motto is, “The invoice is the limit.”

Why Businesses Should Choose Silverbird

Silverbird revolutionizes the traditional banking landscape, particularly for SMEs often sidelined by conventional banks. With a fully digital platform, Silverbird removes geographical and bureaucratic obstacles, allowing businesses to upload verification documents and manage multi-currency accounts remotely.



Unlike traditional systems that cater primarily to large corporations, Silverbird levels the playing field by offering rapid international transfers and multi-currency dealings tailored for SMEs. It aims to make instant global transactions the norm, embodying a new era where all enterprises, regardless of size, can thrive internationally.

–

Post brought to you by Lilith Weckler

Photo: iStock