How Social Media Shapes Our Personal Brand

Your friend has forwarded a meme that you find pretty funny. Sure, it’s a little immature and likely offensive to those who lost their sense of humor at birth, but why shouldn’t you post it on Facebook? It’s your personal account , and you can do whatever you want with it, right?

Technically, that’s true, unless some law is being broken. But whether you SHOULD is another story. You have your personal brand to think about.

Everyone has a personal brand these days!

Until maybe 20 years ago, you didn’t need to worry about personal branding unless you had blue blood, won an Oscar, or headed a company like Apple or Microsoft, and even then, people might not care unless you were really good-looking.

Social media marketing changed all that. Now everyone has a public profile that they need to be concerned about, even if they don’t think they do. Everything, like what we post or share on social, becomes part of our online reputation, and the world is paying attention: especially the part of it that decides whether or not to hire you, if you’re doing a great job, or even meet you for coffee.

Everyone is also paying attention.

A 2018 CareerBuilder Survey found that 70% of employers check social media profiles as part of the hiring process, and nearly half (48%) review the social media accounts of their current employees. About one-third (34%) have disciplined or even fired an employee for content that they posted online.

It’s not just employers who care, either. Practically everyone you want to connect with, from that attractive stranger at the coffee shop to the committee that’s deciding which startup is worthy of their grant funds, is going to check out your personal branding on LinkedIn or Instagram before making any kind of commitment.

Like it or not, this trend is here to stay. Your social media accounts are personal, which is exactly why everyone wants to look. They tell people more about you than your resume, funding applications, or pickup lines ever will.

You have two choices here. You can see this practice as a violation of your privacy and set all of your social media profiles to ‘Private’ (which could inspire questions about why you’re being so secretive), or you can capitalize on the fact that you have an audience and set yourself up for success, personally and professionally.

How do you want to be perceived?

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a student, search engine optimization specialist, CEO, or somewhere in between: you’re representing yourself every time you post on social media. Instead of seeing this reality as restrictive, use it to shape and present the personal brand you want.

Before you post, ask yourself these questions:

What do you want to be known for? Your outstanding graphic art or starting a successful blog? The way you turned a brilliant idea into a megabuck business? Or the fact that you got fired after calling in sick and spending the day at a pool party?

How do you want others to perceive you? Are you a community leader, risk-taker, or team player? Or are you a vindictive ex who shares personal and embarrassing stories to get even?

Use the answers to identify and capitalize on your unique selling proposition, which is hopefully not that of a slacker or someone who should remove themselves from the dating pool permanently.

Maybe you’re passionate about a particular cause and regularly post enthusiastic and well-argued blogs about it on Facebook. You’re not only sharing your thoughts with friends and family, but you’re also creating a personal brand that could attract the interest of a future employer in that particular field. Suddenly you’re no longer someone who blogs on Facebook: you’re a blogger with a Facebook account! Big difference.

It may take a while for you to fully appreciate that social media shapes your personal brand. In the interim, be careful not to differentiate yourself in the wrong way.

In October 2012, a London, Ontario Facebook user created his own nightmare when he posted on a memorial page for Amanda Todd, the BC teenager who tragically took her own life after being cyberbullied. His comment that she “deserved to die” was forwarded to his employer, who fired him, and the story popped up on news sources everywhere.

It’s hard to imagine him attending a networking event or conference and making such an incendiary comment to the CEO of a company he hopes to join, but with social media, it’s easy to cross the line. If you aren’t always conscious of your personal brand, you’re treading in a minefield that could cause lasting damage to your reputation. Remember: the Internet is forever.

You have a major opportunity.

Before you start thinking of social media as an Orwellian form of oversight, take a moment to realize how lucky you are. During your parents’ day, you needed a really lucky break to get the exposure and recognition that could boost your career and earning potential. Today, the traditional gatekeepers are gone: you can achieve all that for free by combining a strong sense of your personal brand with smart use of social media.

When you know exactly who you are and what you want to achieve, you’ll post and tweet content that inspires shares instead of shudders. This is because you’re more aware of how others see you and you’re now focused on enhancing your value in your personal and professional relationships.

It’s called social media and not personal media for a reason. Every post can make or break your reputation, so leave that questionable meme off your wall and let your personal brand shine through.

