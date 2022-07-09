How Sole Seriouss Is Taking the Sneaker Industry by Storm

—

The sneaker, streetwear, and collectible market have exploded over the past few years, with various high-end brands releasing their own lines. This trend has been driven in part by the popularity of collecting and reselling, as well as the changing fashion trends and income of young consumers. As a result, these markets are now more competitive than ever, with brands fighting for a piece. To stay ahead of this curve, you need to be on top of fashion and technology and also need to offer something unique that speaks to the needs of their target market, as Sole Seriouss proves.

Founded in Brooklyn, NY, in 2012, Sole Seriouss is a leading online sneaker, streetwear, and collectibles marketplace that started as a hobby by sneaker enthusiasts. United by their obsession for unique and interesting sneakers, this group of friends planned to provide what they’d sought for years: convenience and guaranteed authenticity when shopping for sneakers. Before starting their company, they had experienced everything in pursuit of their favorite shoes. From skipping class to secure their place in line, getting to school with a ton of sneaker bags from morning releases, to waiting outside in insane weather to get the latest pair of shoes, there’s little the Sole Seriouss team hasn’t overcome.

The Sole Seriouss team knows what it’s like to wait and still miss out on your favorite shoes despite going through all the hassle. As a result, the team knew where to start and what to do when they started the company. Driven by a passion for excellent service delivery, Sole Seriouss quickly carved a niche for themselves within months of entering the market. The team credits that success to several factors, including passion, resilience, persistence, and innovation. From a hobby to a global brand serving millions worldwide, Sole Seriouss has grown by leaps and bounds to become the industry leader in sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles.

With over ten years in business, Sole Seriouss continues to revolutionize these industries by providing a hassle-free experience in all aspects. With amazing customer care, competitive market prices, and super quick shipping, Sole Seriouss is on a mission to reinvent its customers’ wardrobes from the comfort of their homes. What also sets the brand apart from the rest is inventory; Sole Seriouss stocks the most sought-after sneakers, the hottest streetwear, and the rarest collectibles from world-renowned brands like Nike, Adidas, Air Jordan, Supreme, Kith, Medicom, LEGO, and more.

Authenticity is the most crucial pillar of Sole Seriouss’ business approach. From experience as collectors themselves and now as after-market sellers, the Sole Seriouss team understands how damaging counterfeit goods can be to a brand. Consequently, the team has measures and safeguards in place to ensure everything is 100% authentic before selling it to their customers. All merchandise is kept on-site, authenticated, and tagged by Sole Seriouss’ trained experts before even hitting the company’s website and app. This guarantees that no replicas or fakes can reach the customer, further strengthening trust between Sole Seriouss and its consumers.

As the business grows, Sole Seriouss’s goal is to have physical spaces where customers can visit and get the same great online experience in-store. The team is planning to expand into new locations and offer more categories and brands in hopes of better serving their loyal customers worldwide. “If we can provide our customers with the sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles they love, why not expand and provide everything they love?” says the Sole Seriouss team.

